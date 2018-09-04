ICO Security Tokens Compliant Blockchain Innovative Platform Announced

A new platform allowing the development of fully compliant security tokens has been announced. MOBU offers a step-by-step protocol for cryptocurrency developers to launch ICOs for security tokens while complying to all legal and technical regulations

ROTHWELL, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2018 / MOBU, a revolutionary blockchain-based ICO development platform, was officially announced. The platform will allow ICOs to launch compliant security tokens for the cryptocurrency community. The services provided respond to one of the most urgent needs of cryptocurrency developers: offering security tokens while complying to the legal and regulatory requirements of their specific jurisdiction.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511251/401899-thumb.jpg

More information can be found at https://mobu.io.

Launching compliant security tokens can be an extremely challenging process for cryptocurrency developers, as it requires an in-depth analysis of a wide range of legal and technical issues. Failure to adhere to all legal requirements can result in severe penalties, thus holding back the development and launch of the project.

The MOBU platform is based on a proprietary protocol which allows cryptocurrency developers to launch security tokens which adhere to the specific regulations of their jurisdictions. The MOB20 protocol will create a set of rules governing the launch of security tokens and incorporate them into smart contracts, thus ensuring high standards of transparency and immutability. Creators will also benefit from a pre-defined set of commands which are necessary for security tokens, while the legal counseling feature will allow creators to connect with legal experts in their jurisdiction for 100% compliance with all local regulations.

The official MOBU website offers a brief description of the principles behind the platform: "Real businesses wishing to raise capital by issuing security tokens will build their ICOs on the MOBU platform. MOBU creates an abstract smart contract from which all security token ICOs will be extended. The MOBU abstract smart contract will contain the code that is required by the security token ICOs to conform to the MOBU ERC20 platform and the MOB20 standard to adapt to the ideas and requirements of MOBU."

With the help of the new platform, users will be able to reap the benefits of security tokens instead of conventional shares, including significantly lower fees compared to traditional IPOs, access to a larger base of investors, automated service functions, and complete independence from the intervention of financial institutions.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.

Contact Info:

Name: First Plus

Organization: FirstPlus Press

Address: 2 Alambi Court Brisbane, Rothwell, Queensland 4022, Australia

For more information, please visit http://www.firstplusmarketing.com.au

SOURCE: MOBU

https://www.accesswire.com/511251/ICO-Security-Tokens-Compliant-Blockchain-Innovative-Platform-Announced