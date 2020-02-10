ICO : TRADING HALT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRADING HALT

At the request of ICO Group Limited (the "Company"), trading in its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 11 February 2020 pending the publication of an announcement in relation to inside information of the Company.

By order of the Board

ICO Group Limited

Lee Cheong Yuen

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lee Cheong Yuen, Mr. Chan Kwok Pui and Mr. Tam Wing Yuen; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tam Kwok Wah, Ms. Tuon Wai Man and Mr. Tso Hon Sai Bosco; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Cheung Siu Nang Bruce, Mr. Ko Sebastian Yat Fung and Ms. Kam Man Yi Margaret.