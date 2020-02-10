Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ICO : TRADING HALT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 08:33pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRADING HALT

At the request of ICO Group Limited (the "Company"), trading in its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 11 February 2020 pending the publication of an announcement in relation to inside information of the Company.

By order of the Board

ICO Group Limited

Lee Cheong Yuen

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lee Cheong Yuen, Mr. Chan Kwok Pui and Mr. Tam Wing Yuen; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tam Kwok Wah, Ms. Tuon Wai Man and Mr. Tso Hon Sai Bosco; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Cheung Siu Nang Bruce, Mr. Ko Sebastian Yat Fung and Ms. Kam Man Yi Margaret.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

ICO Group Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 01:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:58pConsumer Prices for January 2020
PU
09:58pProducer Prices for the Industrial Sector for January 2020
PU
09:56pKarson and Awbury Resolve Legal Dispute
BU
09:55pASSURED GUARANTY : Financial Guarantors Object to Flawed Amended Commonwealth Plan Support Agreement
AQ
09:43pBARRASSO : America's Uranium Producers Need Immediate Action
PU
09:32pROCKWEALTH RESOURCES CORP : . Files Technical Report
AQ
09:28pOil gains 1% as short-sellers take profit; investors still wary over coronavirus
RE
09:28pBANGCHAK PUBLIC : Acquisition of all shares in Nam San 3A Power Sole Co., Ltd. and Nam San 3B Power Sole Co., Ltd. of BCPG to invest in hydro power plant in Lao PDR and investment in the construction and operation of transmission line system and substation to Vietnam
PU
09:28pSIMS : William Schmiedel to Retire
PU
09:18pDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :HKD383,000,000 2.215% Notes Due 2022
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
2SIMS LIMITED : SIMS : William Schmiedel to Retire
3Hudson's Bay Co seeks to bolster Saks off-price stores with staff move
4Trump's budget proposes sale from emergency oil reserve
5MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY : MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Matrix Ser..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group