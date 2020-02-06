ICO : VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Based on the Offer Announcement, as at the date of the Offer Announcement, the Offeror held 990,937,960 Shares, representing approximately 15.92% of the issued share capital of the Company. Save for the aforesaid, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it do not have any other interests in the share capital or voting rights of the Company.

Based on the Offer Announcement, the Offeror acquired the 990,937,960 Shares off market from the Convertible Bond Holder at a total consideration of HK$49,546,898 representing a price of HK$0.05 per Sale Share pursuant to a sale and purchase agreement dated 21 January 2020 entered into between the Offeror and the Convertible Bond Holder. The sole beneficial owner of Offeror is Mr. Leong Yeng Kit, and the ultimate beneficial owners of the Convertible Bond Holder are Mr. Lau Chuen Yien, Calvin, Mr. Tan Yun Harn and Mr. Teoh Teng Guan.

As disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 16 January 2020 and 17 January 2020, the Convertible Bond Holder exercised the conversion rights attached to the Convertible Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of HK$131,101,092.40 at the conversion price of HK$0.1323 per Share.

As a result, the Company allotted and issued a total of 990,937,960 conversion Shares to the Convertible Bond Holder on 16 January 2020, representing approximately 18.93% of the total issued Shares before the conversion and approximately 15.92% of the total issued Shares as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the 990,937,960 conversion Shares. Based on the Company's knowledge, on 21 January 2020, which was the same date as the abovementioned sale and purchase agreement entered into between the Offeror and the Convertible Bond Holder, the Convertible Bond Holder collected the share certificate in respect of the 990,937,960 conversion Shares and transferred to the Offeror.

Further announcement will be made by the Company in respect of progress of the Offer as and when appropriate.

GENERAL

The Independent Board Committee, comprising all the non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tam Kwok Wah, Ms. Tuon Wai Man and Mr. Tso Hon Sai Bosco, and all the independent non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Cheung Siu Nang Bruce, Mr. Ko Sebastian Yat Fung and Ms. Kam Man Yi Margaret, has been formed to advise the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Offer, in particular, as to whether the terms of the Offer are fair and reasonable and as to the acceptance of the Offer, and make a recommendation after taking into account the advice from the independent financial adviser to be appointed with the approval of the Independent Board Committee. Further announcement will be made by the Company following the appointment of the independent financial adviser.

Pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, the Offeror is required to despatch the Offer Document containing, amongst other things, the terms and conditions of the Offer and the forms of acceptance and transfer or cancellation, to the Shareholders within 21 days of the date of the Offer Announcement. In response, the Response Document, which will contain,