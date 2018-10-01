ICO Watchdog : and What’s Trending Launch New Daily Show, “Blockchain Report”

Hosted by Snapchat influencer, Taylor Nikolai, “Blockchain Report” premieres October 2 on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram

ICO Watchdog and What’s Trending today announced a joint partnership to launch a new show, “Blockchain Report,” cryptocurrency’s first-ever daily show for millennials premiering on October 2nd.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005312/en/

Shira Lazar, founder and CEO of What's Trending, will produce 'Blockchain Report' and act as special correspondent (Photo: Business Wire)

The five-minute show will air Monday-Friday at 8:00 am PT on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, leveraging What’s Trending’s reach of over 150 million people monthly across its network and 200 million YouTube views to date. Taylor Nikolai, a social media analyst and podcaster regarded as one of the most famous native Snapchat creators, has signed on to host the show. Shira Lazar, founder and CEO of What’s Trending, will also serve as a special contributor.

“As the blockchain and crypto space becomes more mainstream, we're bringing viewers a quick look at the latest developments and important news for them to know about each day, so they can be more informed about a space that is unnecessarily complex and fraught with misinformation,” said ICO Watchdog founder and CEO Shaun Newsum.

“We’re always where the early adopter communities are, and we look at the crypto space as another fun vertical for us to explore,” said Lazar. “We’re excited to bring our spin to a subject that may seem complex to many and make it entertaining, informative and relevant for both enthusiasts and those curious about the space.”

For more information, visit www.blockchainreport.tv.

About ICO Watchdog

Launched in October 2017 by L.A. startup studio Science Inc., ICO Watchdog is a financial information service and the leading authority for cryptocurrency and ICO investors. Through our news alerts, auditing service and trend reports, our trusted community brings a new level of transparency to the crypto world. Together, we’re helping ICO investors make smarter decisions and building a healthier, more sustainable cryptocurrency ecosystem. For more information, visit https://icowatchdog.com.

About What’s Trending

Founded by digital influencer pioneer, Shira Lazar, What’s Trending is an Emmy-nominated media company and online destination curating and producing original programming, real-time social and live content around the hottest digital trends and topics every day.

With over 3 million cross-platform followers and over 200 million YouTube views to date, What’s Trending has collaborated with some of the biggest brands and talent in entertainment and pop culture. We reach over 150 million people monthly via social media and our distribution partners including Verifone/GSTV, ReachMe.TV, Virgin Produced, TBD, Daily Motion and more.

In 2017, What’s Trending announced a strategic partnership with Sinclair Broadcasting’s Circa.com to develop original programming, branded entertainment and social video across their platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005312/en/