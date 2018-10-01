ICO Watchdog : and What’s Trending Launch New Daily Show, “Blockchain Report”

ICO Watchdog and What’s Trending today announced a joint partnership to
launch a new show, “Blockchain
Report,” cryptocurrency’s first-ever daily show for millennials
premiering on October 2nd.
The five-minute show will air Monday-Friday at 8:00 am PT on YouTube,
Facebook and Instagram, leveraging What’s Trending’s reach of over 150
million people monthly across its network and 200 million YouTube views
to date. Taylor
Nikolai, a social media analyst and podcaster regarded as one of
the most famous native Snapchat creators, has signed on to host the
show. Shira
Lazar, founder and CEO of What’s Trending, will also serve as a
special contributor.
“As the blockchain and crypto space becomes more mainstream, we're
bringing viewers a quick look at the latest developments and important
news for them to know about each day, so they can be more informed about
a space that is unnecessarily complex and fraught with misinformation,”
said ICO Watchdog founder and CEO Shaun Newsum.
“We’re always where the early adopter communities are, and we look at
the crypto space as another fun vertical for us to explore,” said Lazar.
“We’re excited to bring our spin to a subject that may seem complex to
many and make it entertaining, informative and relevant for both
enthusiasts and those curious about the space.”
For more information, visit www.blockchainreport.tv.
About ICO Watchdog
Launched in October 2017 by L.A. startup studio Science
Inc., ICO Watchdog is a financial information service and the
leading authority for cryptocurrency and ICO investors. Through our news
alerts, auditing service and trend reports, our trusted community brings
a new level of transparency to the crypto world. Together, we’re helping
ICO investors make smarter decisions and building a healthier, more
sustainable cryptocurrency ecosystem. For more information, visit https://icowatchdog.com.
About What’s Trending
Founded by digital influencer pioneer, Shira Lazar, What’s
Trending is an Emmy-nominated media company and online
destination curating and producing original programming, real-time
social and live content around the hottest digital trends and topics
every day.
With over 3 million cross-platform followers and over 200
million YouTube views to date, What’s Trending has collaborated with
some of the biggest brands and talent in entertainment and pop culture.
We reach over 150 million people monthly via social media and our
distribution partners including Verifone/GSTV, ReachMe.TV, Virgin
Produced, TBD, Daily Motion and more.
In 2017, What’s Trending announced a strategic partnership with Sinclair
Broadcasting’s Circa.com
to develop original programming, branded entertainment and social video
across their platforms.
