ICObazaar is partnering with The Ascent Conference to host NYCs preeminent tech conference on October 3rd and 4th in New York City at Pier 36

09/27/2018 | 12:02am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2018 / ICObazaar will be an exhibiting sponsor at this year's Ascent Conference on October 3rd and 4th in New York City.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW ANDSTRUCTURE

Ascent is a 2-day Conference October 3rd and 4th focused on bringing together senior leaders in the East Coast Tech community to learn, collaborate, and build the relationships needed to drive meaningful change. We've curated an experience that the industry needs, focused on education and networking that will help accelerate innovation.

  1. 2,000+ VCs, Founders, and Decisions Makers
  2. 1,000 Meetings, 200 Demos, 70 Roundtables, and 50 Talks all Curated for VCs and Founders
  3. 2 Private After Parties, Fun Pub Crawls, And A Taste of NYC's Best Food
  4. 1 FounderConnect App For Networking

ICObazaar

Provides independent ICO ratings and reviews from experts in Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Finance, and Investing. They help investors navigate the ICO market, where new cryptocurrencies are generated and promoted almost every day.

AGENDA

For our most updated agenda, please go to our website (www.ascentconf.com)

PLATINUM SPONSORS

  • WeWork
  • Oracle

EXHIBITING SPONSORS

  • TriNet
  • Managed by Q
  • Revthority
  • Bedrock Wealth Strategies
  • Vettery
  • ProspectCloud
  • BlindData
  • ConnectAndSell
  • Scrum.org
  • Topcoder
  • LeadIQ
  • General Assembly
  • Bunker Labs
  • Techstars
  • Citrin Cooperman

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.ascentconf.com

Or, contact Anna Patela at anna@ascentconf.com

SOURCE: ICObazaar


© Accesswire 2018
