ICPB to Hold Director Elections for USDA Crop Reporting Districts 1, 3 & 6

05/05/2020 | 11:49am EDT

Since 1978, Iowa corn farmers have elected their peers to serve on the Iowa Corn Promotion Board® (ICPB) to oversee the investment of funds generated by the Iowa Corn checkoff program.

On July 14, 2020, corn farmers in crop reporting districts 1, 3 and 6 can vote at their local county ISU extension office for representation on the Iowa Corn Promotion Board for a 3-year term. The board's primary priorities and responsibilities include domestic and foreign market development, research of new and value-added corn uses and education on corn and the farmers who grow it.

Corn farmers within districts 1, 3 and 6 who have produced and marketed 250 bushels of corn or more in Iowa in the previous marketing year (September 1, 2018, to August 31, 2019) and are interested in running for a position may still file a petition with the ICPB. Petitions can be obtained by contacting the Iowa Corn office and must contain the signatures of 25 corn producers from the same district as the prospective candidate. Completed and notarized petitions must be delivered to the Iowa Corn office no later than 4:30 PM on April 24, 2020. Once all grower petitions have been received, a final list of candidates will be generated, and candidate names will be listed on the election ballots.

Anyone who has produced and marketed 250 bushels of corn or more in Iowa in the previous marketing year is eligible to vote in the election. Producers unable to visit the local ISU extension office on July 14 can vote by absentee ballot. Absentee ballots can be requested beginning May 27. Requests must be made no later than June 22 by contacting the Iowa Corn office at 515-225-9242 or on our website at www.iowacorn.org. Absentee ballots must be postmarked or returned to the Iowa Corn office no later than July 14. The results of the election are announced publicly on July 17.

Current candidates are as follows:

USDA Crop Reporting District 1

  • Chad Harms, Dickinson County
  • John Schott, Pocahontas County

USDA Crop Reporting District 3

  • Jason Orr, Buchanan County
  • Derek Taylor, Winneshiek County

USDA Crop Reporting District 6

  • Daron Oberbroeckling, Scott County
  • Pete Brecht, Linn County

For More Information:

Brandi Snyder, Public Relations Manager, bsnyder@iowacorn.org, 515-225-9242

Disclaimer

Iowa Corn Growers Association published this content on 10 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 15:48:03 UTC
