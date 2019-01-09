ICR : Announces Cannabis Track and Panels at 2019 ICR : Conference

ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm serving more than 650 private and public company clients, today announced its inaugural dedicated cannabis track at this year’s ICR Conference, with presentations from North America’s leading cannabis companies.

The conference will take place January 14th – 16th, 2019 at the Grand Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida, with public cannabis company presentations on January 15th and private cannabis company presentations on January 16th.

“The global cannabis industry is an exciting and evolving market with significant opportunity for growth and value creation,” said Tom Ryan, Chief Executive Officer, ICR. “ICR has worked with cannabis companies since 2014 and we are proud to provide a platform for our cannabis clients and other top companies to tell their stories and broaden exposure to global institutional investors, private equity professionals, equity research analysts and select media.”

Below is a list of the public and private cannabis companies presenting at the 2019 ICR Conference:

Acreage Holdings (ACRG.U & ACRGF)

Green Thumb Industries (GTII.CNQ & GTBIF)

MedMen (MMEN.CNQ & MMNFF)

Green Growth Brands (GGB.CNQ & GGBXF)

MJardin Group (MJAR.CNQ & MJARF)

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY)

TILT Holdings (TILT.CNQ & SVVTF)

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

CV Sciences (CVSI)

Cresco Labs (CL.CNQ & CRLBF)

Mile High Labs

Growpacker

Shared-X

Heally

The ICR Conference will also host two engaging panel discussions with cannabis industry experts and thought leaders:

Cannabis Investing: Capitalizing on a New Global Asset Class (January 15th at 2:00 PM ET)

2018 was a year of tremendous change and visibility for the global cannabis industry. The spotlight shined brightly on this new global asset class and investors poured money into the sector leading to lofty expectations and valuations. Dozens of companies raised significant capital and tapped into the public equity markets to strengthen their balance sheets and execute their growth strategies. Hear from leading public cannabis company CEOs about their views on the industry and how their companies plan to drive growth in 2019 and beyond.

Moderator: Vivien Azer, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Specializing in the Beverage, Tobacco, and Cannabis Sectors, Cowen

Brendan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tilray

Rishi Gautam, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MJardin Group

Alex Coleman, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, TILT Holdings

Emerging Cannabis Panel: Private Cannabis Companies Poised for Growth in 2019 (January 16th at 9:25 AM ET)

A new wave of private cannabis companies are poised for growth in 2019. This past year saw many companies go public, but what’s in store for private cannabis companies in 2019 and beyond? Hear from some of the sector’s most promising and innovative private companies about their plans to deliver value to the industry and grow their businesses through a myriad of product and service offerings.

Moderator: Evan Eneman, Chief Executive Officer, MGO/ELLO Alliance

Stephen Boyd, Chief Executive Officer, Growpacker

Jon Gross, VP of Corporate Development, Mile High Labs

John Denniston, Executive Chairman, Shared-X

Greg Rovner, Chief Executive Officer, Heally

For over two decades, the ICR Conference has engaged the management teams of more than thousands of premier public and private growth companies, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, private equity professionals, sponsoring investment bankers and select media each year, to network, discuss industry trends and share their strategies. Past attendees have benefited from the three-day event, which is valued for its dynamic format featuring main stage presentations from the innovators and entrepreneurs of today’s leading companies, followed by interactive breakout sessions.

The full conference schedule is available at http://www.icrconference.com/schedule/.

The event is by invitation only. To request an invitation, please visit http://www.icrconference.com or email info@icrconference.com. Follow the ICR Conference on Twitter at @ICRPR and join the conversation using the #ICRConference hashtag.

About The ICR Conference

The ICR Conference is a unique platform where public and private company management teams, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, investment bankers, private equity professionals and select media connect and network with one another as the year begins. The event is one of the largest investment conferences of the year, featuring presentations by more than 150 public and private companies, with attendance regularly exceeding 2,300. For more information please visit http://www.icrconference.com.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with companies to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to more than 650 clients in approximately 20 industries. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco, San Diego and Beijing. ICR also advises on capital markets transactions through ICR Capital, LLC. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

