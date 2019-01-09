ICR : Announces Cannabis Track and Panels at 2019 ICR : Conference

ICR,
a leading strategic communications and advisory firm serving more than
650 private and public company clients, today announced its inaugural
dedicated cannabis track at this year’s ICR Conference, with
presentations from North America’s leading cannabis companies.
The conference will take place January 14th – 16th,
2019 at the Grand Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida, with public cannabis
company presentations on January 15th and private cannabis
company presentations on January 16th.
“The global cannabis industry is an exciting and evolving market with
significant opportunity for growth and value creation,” said Tom Ryan,
Chief Executive Officer, ICR. “ICR has worked with cannabis companies
since 2014 and we are proud to provide a platform for our cannabis
clients and other top companies to tell their stories and broaden
exposure to global institutional investors, private equity
professionals, equity research analysts and select media.”
Below is a list of the public and private cannabis companies presenting
at the 2019 ICR Conference:
-
Acreage Holdings (ACRG.U & ACRGF)
-
Green Thumb Industries (GTII.CNQ & GTBIF)
-
MedMen (MMEN.CNQ & MMNFF)
-
Green Growth Brands (GGB.CNQ & GGBXF)
-
MJardin Group (MJAR.CNQ & MJARF)
-
Tilray, Inc. (TLRY)
-
TILT Holdings (TILT.CNQ & SVVTF)
-
Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)
-
CV Sciences (CVSI)
-
Cresco Labs (CL.CNQ & CRLBF)
-
Mile High Labs
-
Growpacker
-
Shared-X
-
Heally
The ICR Conference will also host two engaging panel discussions with
cannabis industry experts and thought leaders:
Cannabis Investing: Capitalizing on a New Global Asset Class (January
15th at 2:00 PM ET)
2018 was a year of tremendous change and visibility for the global
cannabis industry. The spotlight shined brightly on this new global
asset class and investors poured money into the sector leading to lofty
expectations and valuations. Dozens of companies raised significant
capital and tapped into the public equity markets to strengthen their
balance sheets and execute their growth strategies. Hear from leading
public cannabis company CEOs about their views on the industry and how
their companies plan to drive growth in 2019 and beyond.
-
Moderator: Vivien Azer, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst
Specializing in the Beverage, Tobacco, and Cannabis Sectors, Cowen
-
Brendan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tilray
-
Rishi Gautam, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MJardin Group
-
Alex Coleman, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, TILT Holdings
Emerging Cannabis Panel: Private Cannabis Companies Poised for Growth
in 2019 (January 16th at 9:25 AM ET)
A new wave of private cannabis companies are poised for growth in 2019.
This past year saw many companies go public, but what’s in store for
private cannabis companies in 2019 and beyond? Hear from some of the
sector’s most promising and innovative private companies about their
plans to deliver value to the industry and grow their businesses through
a myriad of product and service offerings.
-
Moderator: Evan Eneman, Chief Executive Officer, MGO/ELLO Alliance
-
Stephen Boyd, Chief Executive Officer, Growpacker
-
Jon Gross, VP of Corporate Development, Mile High Labs
-
John Denniston, Executive Chairman, Shared-X
-
Greg Rovner, Chief Executive Officer, Heally
For over two decades, the ICR Conference has engaged the management
teams of more than thousands of premier public and private growth
companies, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, private
equity professionals, sponsoring investment bankers and select media
each year, to network, discuss industry trends and share their
strategies. Past attendees have benefited from the three-day event,
which is valued for its dynamic format featuring main stage
presentations from the innovators and entrepreneurs of today’s leading
companies, followed by interactive breakout sessions.
Sponsors of the 2019 ICR Conference are AlixPartners, Baird, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, William Blair, BMO Capital Markets,
Citigroup Markets & Banking, Cowen and Company, Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank, Duff & Phelps; Goldman, Sachs & Co, Guggenheim, J.P. Morgan,
Jefferies LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Latham & Watkins LLP, Morgan
Stanley, North Point Advisors, Piper Jaffray, Raymond James, RBC Capital
Markets, Ropes & Gray LLP, RSM, Stephens Inc., Stifel; SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey; Telsey Advisory Group; The Sage Group, True Search and Wells
Fargo.
The full conference schedule is available at http://www.icrconference.com/schedule/.
The event is by invitation only. To request an invitation, please visit http://www.icrconference.com
or email info@icrconference.com.
About The ICR Conference
The ICR Conference is a unique platform where public and private company
management teams, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts,
investment bankers, private equity professionals and select media
connect and network with one another as the year begins. The event is
one of the largest investment conferences of the year, featuring
presentations by more than 150 public and private companies, with
attendance regularly exceeding 2,300. For more information please visit http://www.icrconference.com.
About ICR
Established in 1998, ICR partners with companies to execute strategic
communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build
awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The
firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets
veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector
knowledge and relationships to more than 650 clients in approximately 20
industries. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand
(www.westwicke.com).
Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent
communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices
in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco, San Diego and
Beijing. ICR also advises on capital markets transactions through ICR
Capital, LLC. Learn more at www.icrinc.com.
