ICR : Announces Schedule and Panels for the 2019 ICR : Conference

ICR,
a leading strategic communications and advisory firm serving more than
650 private and public company clients, today announced the schedule for
the 21st Annual ICR
Conference, one of the largest investment conferences of the year.
The event will take place January 14th – 16th,
2019 at the Grand Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida.
The annual growth company event will commence with public company
presentations on Monday, January 14thand Tuesday, January
15th followed by private company presentations on Wednesday, January
16th. A comprehensive conference schedule, including public and private
company presentations and breakout sessions, can be found by visiting http://www.icrconference.com/schedule/.
“For the past 21 years the ICR Conference has served as the most
comprehensive forum for exchanging knowledge and insights on corporate
strategy and industry trends for the year ahead,” said Tom Ryan, Chief
Executive Officer, ICR. “The event has grown exponentially since its
inaugural year in 1998 and we are proud to have assembled a record
number of management presentations over a three-day period.
Additionally, this year’s panels and keynote speakers will offer a
timely analysis, insight and substantive discussion points on some of
the most pivotal business topics in the coming year.”
The ICR Conference agenda will look closely at big picture trends and
changes that are taking place. In addition to a world class three-day
conference program comprising more than 160 company presentations, the
event will feature several collaborative panels which will cover a
variety of thought-provoking industry hot topics, including restaurant
and retail technology, how changing consumer demands are impacting
retail and food, and the growing cannabis industry. The topics and
panelists are as follows:
CEO Panel
Hear from leading CEOs about their key takeaways from 2018 and their
views on the year ahead on topics such as approaches to customer
acquisition and engagement, the real estate environment and digital
strategies.
-
Christopher J. Baldwin, Chairman, President and CEO of BJ’s Wholesale
Club and Chairman of the National Retail Federation
-
Joel D. Anderson, President and CEO of Five Below
-
Chris Rondeau, CEO of Planet Fitness
A View from the Ground: How Retail Centers are Adapting to Changing
Consumer Demands
Consumer patterns are evolving, but a “brick and mortar” presence
remains key to most retailers. Hear from a diverse group of leading
retail landlords and leasing professionals on how they are adapting
their strategies to keep their centers vibrant, what drives leasing
demand, and what’s in store for 2019.
-
Moderator: Stephen Swett, Managing Director, ICR
-
Benjamin Schall, CEO & President, Seritage Growth Properties
-
James Taylor, CEO & President, Brixmor Property Group
-
Thomas McDonough, President & COO, Tanger Outlet Centers
-
Randy Willis, Open Realty Advisors
Putting the AI in Retail
Depending on who you speak with, retail is either undergoing a
renaissance or in need of resuscitation, due to a myriad of
long-standing issues, new challenges and varying perspectives. No matter
the perceived “state of retail,” one thing is for sure – AI is coming to
the industry in a big way, with the potential to not just improve
current processes and decision-making, but to create entirely new
experiences, revenue streams, and customer value. In this session, a
panel of technology vendors will share experiences from the field as
they attempt in earnest to put the AI in retail.
-
Moderator: Tim Brown, former President & COO, Chobani
-
Panelist: Paul Breitenbach, CEO, r4 Technologies
-
Panelist: Jonathan Crane, Chief Commercial Officer, IPsoft
-
Panelist: Ben-Ami Gradwohl, Ph.D., Co-Founder & CEO, Cognovi Labs
The Bifurcated Consumer: What Millennials, Gen Xers and Baby Boomers
Are Looking for from Food to Entertainment
Brian Todd, President of the Food Institute, will be speaking about how
different segments of the population spend their money on eating,
drinking, and leisure activities. Brian has been featured on The Today
Show, NBC, CBS, PBS, and NPR and has been quoted in Fast Company, the
Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, Supermarket News, and
Progressive Grocer. The Food Institute is an information service for the
food industry and the financial community, established in 1928. The Food
Institute disseminates industry information ranging from consumer issue
to retailer insights and economic issues and forecast through its daily
Today In Food, its weekly report, seminars and webinars, reaching over
100,000 industry professionals.
Private Company Panel: Capturing Distracted Customers in a Disrupted
World
Hear from some of our Private Company presenters on the state of the
consumer, compelling growth distribution strategies, capturing new
customers and keeping current customers loyal and engaged.
-
Tom Patterson, Founder & CEO, Tommy John
-
Alex Faherty, Founder and Co-CEO, Faherty Brand
-
Andrew Blackman, COO, Tophatter
-
Andrew Dudum, Founder & CEO, hims
-
Jeremy Morgan, CEO, Elements Massage
Understanding Blockchain
Join RSM’s Chris Jones for a discussion of blockchain across the
sectors, including retail, restaurant, food and beverage and apparel. He
will cover the basics of blockchain, how and when it may impact each
sector and what you should be doing now to prepare.
Cannabis Investing: Capitalizing on a New Global Asset Class
2018 was a year of tremendous change and visibility for the global
cannabis industry. The spotlight shined brightly on this new global
asset class and investors poured money into the sector leading to lofty
expectations and valuations. Dozens of companies raised significant
capital and tapped into the public equity markets to strengthen their
balance sheets and execute their growth strategies. Hear from leading
public cannabis company CEOs about their views on the industry and how
their companies plan to drive growth in 2019 and beyond.
-
Moderator: Vivien Azer, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst
Specializing in the Beverage, Tobacco, and Cannabis Sectors, Cowen
-
Brendan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tilray
-
Rishi Gautam, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MJardin Group
-
Alex Coleman, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, TILT Holdings
Emerging Cannabis Panel: Private Cannabis Companies Poised for Growth
in 2019
A new wave of private cannabis companies are poised for growth in 2019.
This past year saw many companies go public, but what’s in store for
private cannabis companies in 2019 and beyond? Hear from some of the
sector’s most promising and innovative private companies about their
plans to deliver value to the industry and grow their businesses through
a myriad of product and service offerings.
-
Moderator: Evan Eneman, Chief Executive Officer, MGO/ELLO Alliance
-
Stephen Boyd, Chief Executive Officer, Growpacker
-
Jon Gross, VP of Corporate Development, Mile High Labs
-
John Denniston, Executive Chairman, Shared-X
-
Greg Rovner, Chief Executive Officer, Heally
ESG Beyond the Acronym: What Companies Need to Know in 2019
-
Moderator: Phil Denning, Partner, ICR
-
Dan Romito, Global Head – Investor Analytics, Nasdaq
-
Lyndon Park, Head of Corporate Governance Advisory, ICR
-
Michael Littenberg, Partner, Ropes & Gray LLP
-
Chris Earnest, Partner, Compensation Advisory Partners
For over two decades, the ICR Conference has engaged the management
teams of more than thousands of premier public and private growth
companies, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, private
equity professionals, sponsoring investment bankers and select media
each year, to network, discuss industry trends and share their
strategies. Past attendees have benefited from the three-day event,
which is valued for its dynamic format featuring main stage
presentations from the innovators and entrepreneurs of today’s leading
companies, followed by interactive breakout sessions.
Sponsors of the 2019 ICR Conference are AlixPartners, Baird, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, William Blair, BMO Capital Markets,
Citigroup Markets & Banking, Cowen and Company, Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank, Duff & Phelps; Goldman, Sachs & Co, Guggenheim, J.P. Morgan,
Jefferies LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Latham & Watkins LLP, Morgan
Stanley, North Point Advisors, Piper Jaffray, Raymond James, RBC Capital
Markets, Ropes & Gray LLP, RSM, Stephens Inc., Stifel; SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey; Telsey Advisory Group; The Sage Group, True Search and Wells
Fargo.
The event is by invitation only. To request an invitation, please visit http://www.icrconference.com
or email info@icrconference.com.
About The ICR Conference
The ICR Conference is a unique platform where public and private company
management teams, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts,
investment bankers, private equity professionals and select media
connect and network with one another as the year begins. The event is
one of the largest investment conferences of the year, featuring
presentations by more than 150 public and private companies, with
attendance regularly exceeding 2,300. For more information please visit http://www.icrconference.com.
About ICR
Established in 1998, ICR partners with companies to execute strategic
communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build
awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The
firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets
veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector
knowledge and relationships to more than 650 clients in approximately 20
industries. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand
(www.westwicke.com).
Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent
communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices
in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco, San Diego and
Beijing. ICR also advises on capital markets transactions through ICR
Capital, LLC. Learn more at www.icrinc.com.
Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.
