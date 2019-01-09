Log in
ICR : Asia Announces Record US$5.4 Billion in Capital Proceeds Raised for its Asia-Based Clients

01/09/2019 | 08:01pm EST

ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm serving approximately 650 private and public company clients, today announced that it provided capital markets communication support to Asia-based clients helping them raise over $5.4 billion in IPO capital proceeds in 2018, a record for the company.

ICR’s Asia practice serves over thirty private and public companies based in Asia. Since 2006, the firm has provided executive management teams across Asia with strategic communications advisory and support to reach their long-term goals and potential.

“2018 was a record year for ICR Asia as we supported the capital markets communications programs of six newly public companies, helping them raise over $5.4 billion in capital proceeds resulting in aggregate market value of over $72.3 billion. Our deals included one of the ten largest global IPO’s in 2018, one of the ten largest U.S. IPO’s of the year, and other more modest sized offerings,” said Bill Zima, Partner, ICR Asia. “Our success is a testament to the value that we provide our clients through our unique ability to provide a full and flexible suite of highly customized, sector-specific strategic services in the areas of investor relations, public relations, financial communications, crisis communications, and digital media solutions.”

“ICR has a prominent IPO track record, having worked on over 100 transactions in the last five years,” added Mr. Zima “We are particularly proud that these client relationships often extend years beyond the IPO.”

Robin Yang, Managing Director of ICR Asia, added, “We are grateful that our Asian clients have recognized our unique value proposition of combining Wall Street expertise with corporate finance experience. By putting ourselves in the shoes of our clients, we are able to provide proactive and strategic advice that our clients appreciate and value.”

“We are pleased to represent a growing number of Asia-based companies listed on exchanges in both the U.S. and Hong Kong,” commented Edmond Lococo, Senior Vice President in ICR Asia’s public relations practice. “ICR Asia’s growth also reflects rising demand from Asia-based companies to communicate to an international stakeholder audience via western media. More and more Asia-based companies, whether public or private, recognize the value that such ongoing efforts can bring, by maximizing company valuation, lowering risk, and strengthening stakeholder relationships.”

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with companies to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to more than 650 clients in approximately 20 industries. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco, San Diego and Beijing. ICR also advises on capital markets transactions through ICR Capital, LLC. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.


© Business Wire 2019
