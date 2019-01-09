ICR : Asia Announces Record US$5.4 Billion in Capital Proceeds Raised for its Asia-Based Clients

ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm serving
approximately 650 private and public company clients, today announced
that it provided capital markets communication support to Asia-based
clients helping them raise over $5.4 billion in IPO capital proceeds in
2018, a record for the company.
ICR’s Asia practice serves over thirty private and public companies
based in Asia. Since 2006, the firm has provided executive management
teams across Asia with strategic communications advisory and support to
reach their long-term goals and potential.
“2018 was a record year for ICR Asia as we supported the capital markets
communications programs of six newly public companies, helping them
raise over $5.4 billion in capital proceeds resulting in aggregate
market value of over $72.3 billion. Our deals included one of the ten
largest global IPO’s in 2018, one of the ten largest U.S. IPO’s of the
year, and other more modest sized offerings,” said Bill Zima, Partner,
ICR Asia. “Our success is a testament to the value that we provide our
clients through our unique ability to provide a full and flexible suite
of highly customized, sector-specific strategic services in the areas of
investor relations, public relations, financial communications, crisis
communications, and digital media solutions.”
“ICR has a prominent IPO track record, having worked on over 100
transactions in the last five years,” added Mr. Zima “We are
particularly proud that these client relationships often extend years
beyond the IPO.”
Robin Yang, Managing Director of ICR Asia, added, “We are grateful that
our Asian clients have recognized our unique value proposition of
combining Wall Street expertise with corporate finance experience. By
putting ourselves in the shoes of our clients, we are able to provide
proactive and strategic advice that our clients appreciate and value.”
“We are pleased to represent a growing number of Asia-based companies
listed on exchanges in both the U.S. and Hong Kong,” commented Edmond
Lococo, Senior Vice President in ICR Asia’s public relations practice.
“ICR Asia’s growth also reflects rising demand from Asia-based companies
to communicate to an international stakeholder audience via western
media. More and more Asia-based companies, whether public or private,
recognize the value that such ongoing efforts can bring, by maximizing
company valuation, lowering risk, and strengthening stakeholder
relationships.”
About ICR
Established in 1998, ICR partners with companies to execute strategic
communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build
awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The
firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets
veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector
knowledge and relationships to more than 650 clients in approximately 20
industries. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand
(www.westwicke.com).
Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent
communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices
in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco, San Diego and
Beijing. ICR also advises on capital markets transactions through ICR
Capital, LLC. Learn more at www.icrinc.com.
