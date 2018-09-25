ICR International Centre for Reindeer Husbandry : Association of World Reindeer Herders and International Centre for Reindeer Husbandry at the INTERACT’s meeting in Yamal

September 25, 2018 • Alena Gerasimova • Blog

Scientists from more than 10 countries gathered in Salekhard to develop strategies for the development of northern regions in a changing climate. A total of 50 people, they will participate at the INTERACT's second annual meeting. A similar scientific meeting took place in Salekhard exactly one year ago, then they talked about the abnormal weather in Siberia and the Arctic. Scientists consider such interaction in matters of climate research extremely important. Representatives of the Association of World Reindeer Herders and the International Centre for Reindeer Husbandry are taking part in this event.

The Arctic Research Station of the Ural Institute of Plant and Animal Ecology under the Russian Academy of Sciences is representing Yamal in the INTERACT's international network, the Station is located in the city of Labytnangi. Every year it receives scientists from different countries, assisting in field research.

more infromation about INTERACT here