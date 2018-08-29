ICS Opens New Third-Party Logistics Pharmaceutical Distribution Center

New flagship distribution center to serve pharma manufacturers of specialty medications, biosimilars, cell and gene therapies

ICS, a leader in innovative distribution services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and a part of AmerisourceBergen, announced today the grand opening of its newest third-party logistics (3PL) pharmaceutical distribution center in Ohio. The new facility, which will serve as the flagship location for ICS, will further strengthen the company’s already robust end-to-end, integrated solutions for improving access to specialty medication, optimizing supply chain efficiency and enhancing patient care.

As the largest facility within the ICS network, the new 350,000 square-foot distribution center will feature advanced operations tools and technology, as well as state of the art logistics systems to accommodate products of all sizes, temperatures and storage needs. Additionally, the new facility is a certified Foreign Trade Zone Solution. This certification allows manufacturers to store products awaiting FDA approval in a duty-free environment, and ultimately accelerates time to market to ensure patients can receive new, life-saving treatments as soon as possible.

“With the continuous evolution of our industry, we too push ourselves to change – through investments and innovation – in order to meet the demands of today’s customers and patients. By anticipating customer demands and investing in a state-of-the-art distribution center, along with our recent milestone as the first pharmaceutical 3PL provider with ISO 9001:2015 certification, ICS is reinforcing our commitment to provide an unmatched customer experience by improving access, enhancing efficiency and driving innovation in the delivery of healthcare,” said Peter Belden, President of ICS.

With the increased emergence of high-value products, such as cell and gene therapies, there is a heightened demand for rigorous and customized storage solutions. The Ohio-based distribution center will enable ICS to meet the market’s growing needs for specialty services, such as time-sensitive and ultra-frozen capabilities, and better position the company to continue meeting each customer’s unique set of requirements.

With the addition of the newest facility in Ohio, ICS now has more than 925,000 square-feet of managed warehouse across four strategic locations within the United States. The expansion of ICS’ footprint distinguishes the organization’s ability to manage complex logistics and its dedication to improving the effectiveness of the supply chain for pharmaceutical products that require special handling.

About ICS

ICS is a leader in innovative distribution services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and an AmerisourceBergen company. As the first pharmaceutical third-party logistics provider with ISO 9001:2015 certification, ICS customizes solutions for pharmaceutical specialty medications, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, biosimilars and innovative therapies such as cell and gene therapies. Integrated business solutions are designed to support pharmaceutical manufacturers regardless of size of the operation and across the commercialization journey. ICS aligns supply chain strategy to pharmaceutical manufacturers’ business goals, delivering tailored healthcare logistics solutions that increase supply chain efficiency, maximize return on investments and enhance patient care. More information at www.ICSConnect.com on LinkedIn or Twitter @ICSConnect.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work—and powered by our 21,000 associates—we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #12 on the Fortune 500, with more than $150 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, and has a presence in 50+ countries. Learn more at amerisourcebergen.com.

