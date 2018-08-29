ICS Opens New Third-Party Logistics Pharmaceutical Distribution Center

ICS,
a leader in innovative distribution services for pharmaceutical
manufacturers and a part of AmerisourceBergen,
announced today the grand opening of its newest third-party logistics
(3PL) pharmaceutical distribution center in Ohio. The new facility,
which will serve as the flagship location for ICS, will further
strengthen the company’s already robust end-to-end, integrated solutions
for improving access to specialty medication, optimizing supply chain
efficiency and enhancing patient care.
As the largest facility within the ICS network, the new 350,000
square-foot distribution center will feature advanced operations tools
and technology, as well as state of the art logistics systems to
accommodate products of all sizes, temperatures and storage needs.
Additionally, the new facility is a certified Foreign Trade Zone
Solution. This certification allows manufacturers to store products
awaiting FDA approval in a duty-free environment, and ultimately
accelerates time to market to ensure patients can receive new,
life-saving treatments as soon as possible.
“With the continuous evolution of our industry, we too push ourselves to
change – through investments and innovation – in order to meet the
demands of today’s customers and patients. By anticipating customer
demands and investing in a state-of-the-art distribution center, along
with our recent milestone as the first pharmaceutical 3PL provider with
ISO 9001:2015 certification, ICS is reinforcing our commitment to
provide an unmatched customer experience by improving access, enhancing
efficiency and driving innovation in the delivery of healthcare,” said
Peter Belden, President of ICS.
With the increased emergence of high-value products, such as cell and
gene therapies, there is a heightened demand for rigorous and customized
storage solutions. The Ohio-based distribution center will enable ICS to
meet the market’s growing needs for specialty services, such as
time-sensitive and ultra-frozen capabilities, and better position the
company to continue meeting each customer’s unique set of requirements.
With the addition of the newest facility in Ohio, ICS now has more than
925,000 square-feet of managed warehouse across four strategic locations
within the United States. The expansion of ICS’ footprint distinguishes
the organization’s ability to manage complex logistics and its
dedication to improving the effectiveness of the supply chain for
pharmaceutical products that require special handling.
About ICS
ICS
is a leader in innovative distribution services for pharmaceutical
manufacturers and an AmerisourceBergen
company. As the first pharmaceutical third-party logistics provider with
ISO 9001:2015 certification, ICS customizes solutions for pharmaceutical
specialty medications, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, biosimilars
and innovative therapies such as cell and gene therapies. Integrated
business solutions are designed to support pharmaceutical manufacturers
regardless of size of the operation and across the commercialization
journey. ICS aligns supply chain strategy to pharmaceutical
manufacturers’ business goals, delivering tailored healthcare logistics
solutions that increase supply chain efficiency, maximize return on
investments and enhance patient care. More information at www.ICSConnect.com
on LinkedIn
or Twitter @ICSConnect.
About AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen
provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business
solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare
providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as
their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers
depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their
products. Through our daily work—and powered by our 21,000 associates—we
are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures.
AmerisourceBergen is ranked #12 on the Fortune 500, with more than $150
billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge,
Pennsylvania, and has a presence in 50+ countries. Learn more at
amerisourcebergen.com.
