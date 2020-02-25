Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ICSC : Finds Two-Thirds of Consumers Spend Over $600B a Year on Dining Out

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 10:31am EST

50% of Adults Say it is an Essential Part of their Lifestyle

Nearly 163M people, 64 percent of adults, spend on dining at least once a week, according to a recent ICSC survey. With an average weekly spend of $71, dining expenditure exceeds $602B a year. Almost 50 percent of adults say that dining out is an essential part of their lifestyle.

“Dining options have grown significantly in recent years as Millennials seek experiences and Baby Boomers become empty nesters,” said Tom McGee, ICSC President and CEO. “In the last five years, the sector has added over one million jobs and increased its share of GLA by 1.3 percentage points.”

The survey found that the top reason for dining out is convenience. Busy consumers are looking for ways to save time and energy. In fact, 72 percent of people with children at home spend on dining at least once a week and 41 percent say they are dining out more often than two years ago. Millennials, too, are frequenting food and beverage establishments as 72 percent go out at least once a week.

What this convenience looks like varies from person-to-person. Consumers are taking advantage of the variety of dining services available to them, depending on what their needs are at any given time. In an average week, 83 percent of adults dine at fast food and fast casual restaurants. Others prefer the convenience of utilizing takeout or delivery services (67 percent) and 41 percent who order online use curbside pick-up. Moreover, a third of adults noted that they are taking advantage of those options more often today than they were two years ago.

Even with the increased demand for convenience, 67 percent of people continue to dine at full-service restaurants weekly. And, over 60 percent of consumers said that, despite ordering delivery/takeout more frequently, they aren’t going to physical restaurants any less often.

For those who patronize dining establishments in shopping centers, 76 percent also shop at retail stores and 45 percent see a movie. For these people, convenience also means the proximity to other appealing errands and activities.

METHODOLOGY

The ICSC F&B Services Consumer Survey was conducted online by Engine Insights on behalf of ICSC February 3–5, 2020. The survey represents a demographically representative sample of 1,004 US respondents.

ABOUT ICSC

ICSC is the preeminent membership organization serving retail and real estate professionals. Our members believe ICSC’s unparalleled programs and services are the most efficient and effective way to develop relationships, facilitate transactions, share insights and shape public policy and perception. For more information about ICSC visit www.icsc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aDOMINION ENERGY : Virginia Battery Storage Projects Approved
DJ
10:53aNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC : Documentary Films Acquires Worldwide Rights to Saudi Runaway out of Sundance
BU
10:52aPETSEC ENERGY : Announces Group Oil and Gas Reserves as of 1 January 2020
AQ
10:52aMarubeni to form Strategic Partnership with Lippo Karawaci to expand into Healthcare Acquires Stake in Indonesia's Leading Hospital Platform
AQ
10:52aVECTOR : Financial results for the half-year to 31 December 2019
AQ
10:52aLAKE RESOURCES N L : NL - Placement upsized by $1.9m to $3.4m following strong demand
AQ
10:52aCOOPER ENERGY : FY20 First half results Gas business growth and strong cash flow feature in first half
AQ
10:52aSIEM OFFSHORE : Presentation of Fourth Quarter Results 2019
AQ
10:52aLITHIUM AUSTRALIA NL : - General meeting and special meeting results
AQ
10:52aINCA MINERALS LIMITED : - Frewena Field Trip Provides IOCG Proof of Concept
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3Oil slips for 3rd day as virus fears outweigh supply cuts
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Battle Xerox Takeover Bid -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group