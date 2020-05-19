Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ICSC : Ramps Up Advocacy for COVID-19 Recovery Fund by Launching First-Ever National Broadcast Campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 10:33am EDT

“Your Business” Campaign affirms: Let's bring our businesses back to life and life back to our communities.

ICSC, the member organization serving the shopping center industry, has launched its first-ever national television campaign calling on elected leaders to create a COVID-19 Recovery Fund.

“The shopping center industry represents one in four jobs in the United States and has been devastated by the stay-at-home orders and social distancing required to fight COVID-19,” said Tom McGee, President and CEO of ICSC. “We’ve launched this ad campaign to illuminate a necessary next step: the establishment of a recovery fund which would provide the debt-free capital needed for revival. Without federal action, there is a substantial risk of a future of empty storefronts and vacant shopping centers in communities across our country. We ask Congress to act now.”

The “Your Business” campaign, developed with agency partner Makeable, emphasizes the importance of retail, shopping centers and local businesses as centerpieces of our communities and our economy. In addition to jobs, the majority of the $6.7 trillion of consumer activity generated by the retail, food & beverage, entertainment and consumer service industries occurs within America’s shopping centers, and the industry generates $400 billion in state and local taxes. The 30-second spot can be viewed here and is airing across CNN, CNBC, FOX and MSNBC for the next several weeks.

The release of “Your Business” follows the formation of the America’s Recovery Fund Coalition by ICSC and a group of more than 100 industry and business organizations. The coalition is urging the federal government to create a COVID-19 Recovery Fund to distribute funds and liquidity to impacted businesses and safeguard the economy from disaster. The fund would build on current measures like the Paycheck Protection Program and provide the continuity of cash flow needed to help businesses retain and rehire employees, maintain worker benefits and help normalize and stabilize operations to advance an economic recovery.

About ICSC

ICSC is the pre-eminent membership organization serving retail and real estate professionals. Our members believe ICSC’s unparalleled programs and services are the most efficient and effective way to develop relationships, facilitate transactions, share insights and shape public policy and perception. For more information about ICSC visit www.icsc.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aFidelity Japan Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10:52aDRFIRST : 's iPrescribe Wins 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Medication Management Innovation
BU
10:51aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : suspends new free user registrations in China
RE
10:51aG5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : releases Crime Mysteries Match 3 in Canada
AQ
10:51aDiversityInc recognizes Ameren as a top company for diversity and inclusion
PR
10:51aVx Capital Partners Appoints Bashir Agah as General Counsel
GL
10:48aRINGCENTRAL : dominates Omdia's UCaaS Scorecard for fourth consecutive year
AQ
10:48aPRESS RELEASE - HUNGARY'S EMERGENCY MEASURES : MEPs ask EU to impose sanctions and stop payments
PU
10:48aBELGIUM : EU supports ArcelorMittal with EUR 75m EIB loan to scale up breakthrough technology to reduce carbon emissions
PU
10:48aCAMBODIA : the EU grants EUR 12.7 million to deliver safe, drinking water to some of Phnom Penh's poorest neighbourhoods
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
2BARCLAYS PLC : Imperial Brands slashes dividend as recession set to hit spending on pricier cigarettes
3CHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH: sources
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2020
5MODERNA, INC. : Global Stocks Follow U.S. Higher on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group