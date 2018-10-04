ICSC Sees U.S. Holiday Retail Spending Rising 4.5%

By Colin Kellaher



U.S. consumers plan to open their wallets a bit more this holiday season.

The International Council of Shopping Centers on Thursday said it expects U.S. shoppers will spend $807 billion this season, an increase of 4.5%.

ICSC, a shopping-center trade group, said consumers will shell out $685 billion on gifts and other holiday items and $122 billion on food and beverage.

The Conference Board, a private research group, last week said its index of consumer confidence hit an 18-year high in September, a positive indicator for spending going into the holiday shopping season. Robust job growth and a strong economic outlook are bolstering Americans' expectations for the future.

ICSC said the average U.S. consumer plans to spend $706.40 this holiday season, including $522 on gifts. Some 54% of consumers plan to spend more this year than last, with 28% citing a change in job status or income as a factor in the increased spending, the group added.

ICSC said it expects 84% of shoppers will visit a mall or shopping center during the holidays, and the group said 82% of those who buy online and pick up at stores will spend additional money at the store, further boosting sales.

"Shoppers want a combination of convenience and experience, and the retailers with the best omnichannel strategy are poised for success this holiday season," said Tom McGee, ICSC's president and chief executive.

The ICSC report follows Wednesday's forecast by the National Retail Federation for a rise of 4.3% to 4.8% in holiday retail sales in November and December, compared with an average annual increase of 3.9% over the past five years.

The retail trade association said it expects holiday sales will rise to $717.45 billion to $720.89 billion, excluding automobiles, gasoline and restaurants, from $687.87 billion last year.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com