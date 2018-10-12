ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : 52nd Annual Meeting of ICSID’s Administrative Council

On October 12, 2018, the ICSID Administrative Council held its 52th Annual Meeting in Bali, Indonesia, in conjunction with the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.
At the meeting, the Administrative Council approved the 2018 ICSID Annual Report and adopted the Annual Budget of ICSID for FY2019.
The Annual Report provides an overview of ICSID's activities during the past fiscal year. Some of the FY2018 achievements are highlighted below:
-
A record 279 cases administered by ICSID in a single year;
-
57 new cases registered in FY2018;
-
46 concluded cases in the fiscal year;
-
143 individuals from 42 nationalities were appointed to serve as arbitrators, conciliators or ad hoc committee members in ICSID cases
-
ICSID Membership stands at 153 States by the end of FY2018;
-
Number of Arbitrators and Conciliators on ICSID Panels increased to 664;
-
Over 50 presentations and training courses were given by ICSID staff in the field of international investment arbitration;
-
ICSID published numerous materials on investment law and dispute settlement.
