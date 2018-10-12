ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : 52nd Annual Meeting of ICSID’s Administrative Council

On October 12, 2018, the ICSID Administrative Council held its 52th Annual Meeting in Bali, Indonesia, in conjunction with the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.

At the meeting, the Administrative Council approved the 2018 ICSID Annual Report and adopted the Annual Budget of ICSID for FY2019.

The Annual Report provides an overview of ICSID's activities during the past fiscal year. Some of the FY2018 achievements are highlighted below: