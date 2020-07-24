Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Albaniabeg Ambient Sh.p.k, M. Angelo Novelli and Costruzioni S.r.l. v. Republic of Albania (ICSID Case No. ARB/14/26)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 04:21pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Waste management and renewable energy production project
  • Economic Sector:
    Electric Power & Other Energy
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Albaniabeg Ambient Sh.p.k (Albanian), Costruzioni S.r.l. (Italian), M. Angelo Novelli (Italian)
    • Respondent(s):
      Republic of Albania (Albanian)
    • Date Registered:
      November 7, 2014
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      March 19, 2015
      • Composition of Tribunal
      • President:
        Richard AIKENS (British) - Appointed by Co-Arbitrators
      • Arbitrators:
        John M. TOWNSEND (U.S.) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        Leonard HOFFMANN (British) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
      • Initial Composition of Tribunal:
      • President:
        David D. CARON (U.S.) - Appointed by Co-Arbitrators
      • Arbitrators:
        John M. TOWNSEND (U.S.) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        Leonard HOFFMANN (British) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
      • Reconstituted:
        April 19, 2018: Richard AIKENS (British) appointed following the passing away of David D. CARON (U.S.)
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Andrea Di Porto, Rome, Italy
        Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Paris, France, and New York, NY, U.S.A.
        Scemla Loizon Veverka & de Fontmichel, Paris, France

        Respondent(s):

        State Advocate General of the Republic of Albania, Tirana, Albania
        Wragge Lawrence Graham & Co, London, U.K.

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        March 20, 2020 - The Tribunal renders its award.
  • (b)Annulment Proceeding
    • Applicant(s)/Requesting Party(ies): i
      Claimant(s)
    • Date Registered:
      July 24, 2020 (Claimant(s))
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        CastaldiPartners, Paris, France
        Aksel Doruk, Marseille, France

        Respondent(s):

        State Advocate General of the Republic of Albania, Tirana, Albania
        Wragge Lawrence Graham & Co, London, U.K.

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        July 24, 2020 - The Secretary-General registers an application for partial annulment of the award filed by Albaniabeg Ambient Sh.p.k, M. Angelo Novelli and Costruzioni S.r.l. and notifies the parties of the provisional stay of enforcement of the award.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 20:20:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:40pEnergy Down As Investors Reverse Recovery Bets -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:30pWall Street closes lower as Intel dives, earnings and pandemic weigh
RE
04:21pAs U.S. coronavirus surges, Trump officials press back-to-school plan
RE
04:21pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Albaniabeg Ambient Sh.p.k, M. Angelo Novelli and Costruzioni S.r.l. v. Republic of Albania (ICSID Case No. ARB/14/26)
PU
04:17pTrump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices
RE
04:16pLivestock Producers Temporarily Allowed to Cut Hay and Graze Animals on Crown Lands
PU
04:16pBANK OF JAMAICA : Market Notice - Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation - Recipients 24 July 2020
PU
04:04pMexico moves to launch world's largest oil hedge -sources
RE
04:03pU.S. relaxes rules to export more aerial drones
RE
04:03pU.s. house committee says it is delaying tech ceo hearing that had been set for monday - document
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
2GOLD : Shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
3EQUINOR ASA : Equinor beats earnings forecasts as refinery and trading shines
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Shares Down After 7nm Chip Delay; 2Q Earnings, Revenue Beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group