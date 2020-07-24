|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Albaniabeg Ambient Sh.p.k, M. Angelo Novelli and Costruzioni S.r.l. v. Republic of Albania (ICSID Case No. ARB/14/26)
07/24/2020 | 04:21pm EDT
-
Subject of Dispute:
Waste management and renewable energy production project
-
Economic Sector:
Electric Power & Other Energy
-
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
-
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
-
(a)Original Proceeding
-
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Albaniabeg Ambient Sh.p.k (Albanian), Costruzioni S.r.l. (Italian), M. Angelo Novelli (Italian)
-
Respondent(s):
Republic of Albania (Albanian)
-
Date Registered:
November 7, 2014
-
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
March 19, 2015
-
-
-
Initial Composition of Tribunal:
-
President:
David D. CARON (U.S.) - Appointed by Co-Arbitrators
-
Arbitrators:
John M. TOWNSEND
(U.S.) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
Leonard HOFFMANN (British) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
-
Reconstituted:
April 19, 2018: Richard AIKENS (British) appointed following the passing away of David D. CARON (U.S.)
-
-
(b)Annulment Proceeding
Disclaimer
ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 20:20:11 UTC
|
|