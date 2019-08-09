|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : August 9, 2019 - Gramercy Funds Management LLC and Gramercy Peru Holdings LLC v. Republic of Peru (ICSID Case No. UNCT/18/2) Procedural Order No. 9 (July 20, 2019)
08/09/2019 | 05:51pm EDT
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies):
i
Gramercy Funds Management LLC (U.S.), Gramercy Peru Holdings LLC (U.S.)
Respondent(s):
Republic of Peru (Peruvian)
Date of Notification:
June 2, 2016
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
February 13, 2018
Disclaimer
ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 21:50:06 UTC
|
|