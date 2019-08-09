Log in
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : August 9, 2019 - Gramercy Funds Management LLC and Gramercy Peru Holdings LLC v. Republic of Peru (ICSID Case No. UNCT/18/2) Procedural Order No. 9 (July 20, 2019)

08/09/2019 | 05:51pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Debt instruments
  • Economic Sector:
    Finance
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    FTA Peru – United States of America 2006
  • Applicable Rules:
    UNCITRAL
  • Seat of Arbitration:
    Paris, France
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Gramercy Funds Management LLC (U.S.), Gramercy Peru Holdings LLC (U.S.)
    • Respondent(s):
      Republic of Peru (Peruvian)
    • Date of Notification:
      June 2, 2016
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      February 13, 2018
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Debevoise & Plimpton, New York, NY, U.S.A.

        Respondent(s):

        Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas, Lima, Peru
        White & Case, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        July 20, 2019 - The Tribunal issues Procedural Order No. 9.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 21:50:06 UTC
