ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Barrick (Niugini) Limited v. Independent State of Papua New Guinea (ICSID Case No. CONC/20/1)

Claimant(s):
Debevoise & Plimpton, New York, NY, U.S.A.
Respondent(s):
Prime Minister of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea
Minister for Mining, Office of the Minister, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea
Chief Secretary to the Government, Department of Prime Minister & National Executive Council, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea
Secretary, Department of Mineral Policy & Geohazards Management, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea