ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Barrick (Niugini) Limited v. Independent State of Papua New Guinea (ICSID Case No. CONC/20/1)

07/22/2020 | 03:01pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Mining concession
  • Economic Sector:
    Oil, Gas & Mining
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    Contract
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Conciliation Rules
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Barrick (Niugini) Limited (Papua New Guinea)
    • Respondent(s):
      Independent State of Papua New Guinea (Papua New Guinea)
    • Date Registered:
      July 22, 2020
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Debevoise & Plimpton, New York, NY, U.S.A.

        Respondent(s):

        Prime Minister of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea
        Minister for Mining, Office of the Minister, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea
        Chief Secretary to the Government, Department of Prime Minister & National Executive Council, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea
        Secretary, Department of Mineral Policy & Geohazards Management, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        July 22, 2020 - The Secretary-General registers a request for the institution of conciliation proceedings.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 19:00:05 UTC
