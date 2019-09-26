|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Caratube International Oil Company LLP and Devincci Salah Hourani v. Republic of Kazakhstan (ICSID Case No. ARB/13/13)
Subject of Dispute:
Oil exploration and production contract
Economic Sector:
Oil, Gas & Mining
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
BIT United States of America - Kazakhstan 1992-Contract, Investment Law - Kazakhstan (1994)
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Caratube International Oil Company LLP (Kazakhstani), Devincci Salah Hourani (U.S.)
Respondent(s):
Republic of Kazakhstan (Kazakhstani)
Date Registered:
June 28, 2013
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
January 7, 2014
Composition of Tribunal
-
President:
Arbitrators:
Laurent AYNÈS
(French) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
Jacques SALÈS (French) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
Initial Composition of Tribunal
-
President:
Arbitrators:
Reconstituted:
April 29, 2014: Jacques SALÈS (French) appointed following the disqualification of Bruno BOESCH (Swiss)
Party Representatives
-
Claimant(s):
Derains & Gharavi, Paris, France
Respondent(s):
Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle, Paris, France and Mexico City, Mexico
Language(s) of Proceeding:
English
Status of Proceeding:
Concluded
Outcome of Proceeding:
September 27, 2017 - The Tribunal renders its award; attached to the award is a concurring and dissenting opinion by arbitrator Jacques Salès.
(b)Annulment Proceeding
-
Applicant(s)/Requesting Party(ies): i
Respondent(s)
Date Registered:
February 2, 2018 (Respondent(s))
-
Date of Constitution of ad hoc Committee:
September 26, 2019
Party Representatives
Claimant(s):
Derains & Gharavi, Paris, France
Respondent(s):
Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle, Paris, France and Mexico City, Mexico
Language(s) of Proceeding:
English
Status of Proceeding:
Pending
Latest Development:
September 26, 2019 - The ad hoc Committee is constituted in accordance with Article 52(3) of the ICSID Convention. Its members are: Eduardo Zuleta (Colombian), President; Lawrence Boo (Singaporean), and Bernardo Sepúlveda Amor (Mexican); all members appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council.
