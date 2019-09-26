Log in
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Caratube International Oil Company LLP and Devincci Salah Hourani v. Republic of Kazakhstan (ICSID Case No. ARB/13/13)

09/26/2019 | 03:38pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Oil exploration and production contract
  • Economic Sector:
    Oil, Gas & Mining
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    BIT United States of America - Kazakhstan 1992-Contract, Investment Law - Kazakhstan (1994)
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Caratube International Oil Company LLP (Kazakhstani), Devincci Salah Hourani (U.S.)
    • Respondent(s):
      Republic of Kazakhstan (Kazakhstani)
    • Date Registered:
      June 28, 2013
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      January 7, 2014
      • Composition of Tribunal
      • President:
        Laurent LÉVY (Brazilian, Swiss) - Appointed by the Parties
      • Arbitrators:
        Laurent AYNÈS (French) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        Jacques SALÈS (French) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
      • Initial Composition of Tribunal
      • President:
        Laurent LÉVY (Brazilian, Swiss)
      • Arbitrators:
        Laurent AYNÈS (French)
        Bruno BOESCH (Swiss)
      • Reconstituted:
        April 29, 2014: Jacques SALÈS (French) appointed following the disqualification of Bruno BOESCH (Swiss)
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Derains & Gharavi, Paris, France

        Respondent(s):

        Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle, Paris, France and Mexico City, Mexico

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        September 27, 2017 - The Tribunal renders its award; attached to the award is a concurring and dissenting opinion by arbitrator Jacques Salès.
  • (b)Annulment Proceeding
    • Applicant(s)/Requesting Party(ies): i
      Respondent(s)
    • Date Registered:
      February 2, 2018 (Respondent(s))
    • Date of Constitution of ad hoc Committee:
      September 26, 2019
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Derains & Gharavi, Paris, France

        Respondent(s):

        Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle, Paris, France and Mexico City, Mexico

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        September 26, 2019 - The ad hoc Committee is constituted in accordance with Article 52(3) of the ICSID Convention. Its members are: Eduardo Zuleta (Colombian), President; Lawrence Boo (Singaporean), and Bernardo Sepúlveda Amor (Mexican); all members appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 19:37:00 UTC
