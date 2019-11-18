|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Cube Infrastructure Fund SICAV and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/20)
11/18/2019 | 05:30pm EST
Subject of Dispute:
Renewable energy generation enterprise
Economic Sector:
Electric Power & Other Energy
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Cube Infrastructure Fund SICAV (Luxembourg), Cube Energy S.C.A. (Luxembourg), Demeter Partners S.A. (French), Demeter 2 FPCI (French), Cube Infrastructure Managers S.A. (Luxembourg)
Respondent(s):
Kingdom of Spain (Spanish)
Date Registered:
June 1, 2015
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
December 8, 2015
(b)Annulment Proceeding
