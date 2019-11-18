Log in
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Cube Infrastructure Fund SICAV and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/20)

11/18/2019 | 05:30pm EST
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Renewable energy generation enterprise
  • Economic Sector:
    Electric Power & Other Energy
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Cube Infrastructure Fund SICAV (Luxembourg), Cube Energy S.C.A. (Luxembourg), Demeter Partners S.A. (French), Demeter 2 FPCI (French), Cube Infrastructure Managers S.A. (Luxembourg)
    • Respondent(s):
      Kingdom of Spain (Spanish)
    • Date Registered:
      June 1, 2015
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      December 8, 2015
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Gómez-Acebo & Pombo, Madrid, Spain
        King & Spalding, Paris, France and Houston, TX, U.S.A.

        Respondent(s):

        Abogacía General del Estado, The Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain, Madrid, Spain

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        July 15, 2019 - The Tribunal renders its award.
  • (b)Annulment Proceeding
    • Applicant(s)/Requesting Party(ies): i
      Respondent(s)
    • Date Registered:
      November 18, 2019 (Respondent(s))
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Gómez-Acebo & Pombo, Madrid, Spain
        King & Spalding, Paris, France and Houston, TX, U.S.A.

        Respondent(s):

        Abogacía General del Estado, The Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain, Madrid, Spain

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        November 18, 2019 - The Secretary-General registers an application for annulment of the award filed by the Kingdom of Spain and notifies the parties of the provisional stay of enforcement of the award.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 22:29:03 UTC
