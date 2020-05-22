|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : DSG Yapi Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi v. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/32)
05/22/2020 | 09:03pm EDT
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
DSG Yapi Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Turkish)
Respondent(s):
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Saudi Arabian)
Date Registered:
November 21, 2019
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
May 21, 2020
Party Representatives
Claimant(s):
Lalive, Geneva, Switzerland
Can Yeginsu, London, U.K.
Respondent(s):
Ministry of Education, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Allen & Overy, London, U.K.
Khoshaim & Associates, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Status of Proceeding:
Pending
Latest Development:
May 21, 2020 - The Tribunal is constituted in accordance with Article 37(2)(a) of the ICSID Convention. Its members are: Stephen Drymer (Canadian), President, appointed by his co-arbitrators in accordance with the agreement of the Parties; Michael Pryles (Australian), appointed by the Claimant; and Pierre Mayer (French), appointed by the Respondent.
