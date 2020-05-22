ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : DSG Yapi Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi v. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/32)

Log in
DSG Yapi Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi v. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/32)

05/22/2020 | 09:03pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Construction project
  • Economic Sector:
    Construction
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    BIT Saudi Arabia - Turkey 2006
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      DSG Yapi Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Turkish)
    • Respondent(s):
      Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Saudi Arabian)
    • Date Registered:
      November 21, 2019
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      May 21, 2020
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Lalive, Geneva, Switzerland
        Can Yeginsu, London, U.K.

        Respondent(s):

        Ministry of Education, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
        Allen & Overy, London, U.K.
        Khoshaim & Associates, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        May 21, 2020 - The Tribunal is constituted in accordance with Article 37(2)(a) of the ICSID Convention. Its members are: Stephen Drymer (Canadian), President, appointed by his co-arbitrators in accordance with the agreement of the Parties; Michael Pryles (Australian), appointed by the Claimant; and Pierre Mayer (French), appointed by the Respondent.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 01:02:05 UTC
