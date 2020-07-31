Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Eiser Infrastructure Limited and Energía Solar Luxembourg S.à r.l. v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/13/36)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 09:22pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Renewable energy generation enterprise
  • Economic Sector:
    Electric Power & Other Energy
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      EISER Infrastructure Limited (British), Energia Solar Luxembourg S.à r.l. (Luxembourg)
    • Respondent(s):
      Kingdom of Spain (Spanish)
    • Date Registered:
      December 23, 2013
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      July 8, 2014
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Allen & Overy, London, U.K.

        Respondent(s):

        Abogací­a General del Estado, The Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain, Madrid, Spain

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        May 4, 2017 - The Tribunal renders its award.
  • (b)Annulment Proceeding
    • Applicant(s)/Requesting Party(ies): i
      Respondent(s)
    • Date Registered:
      July 28, 2017
    • Date of Constitution of ad hoc Committee:
      October 23, 2017
      • Initial Composition of ad hoc Committee
      • President:
        Ricardo RAMÍREZ HERNÁNDEZ (Mexican) - Appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council
      • Arbitrators:
        Teresa CHENG (Chinese) - Appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council
        Dominique HASCHER (French) - Appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council
      • Reconstituted:
        April 20, 2018: Makhdoom Ali KHAN (Pakistani) appointed following the resignation of Teresa CHENG (Chinese)
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, London, U.K.

        Respondent(s):

        Abogací­a General del Estado, The Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain, Madrid, Spain
        Curtis, Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle, Washington, D.C. and New York, NY, U.S.A., and Mexico City, Mexico

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        June 11, 2020 - The ad hoc Committee issues its decision on annulment.
  • (c)Supplementary Decision Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Claimant(s)
    • Date Registered:
      July 31, 2020 (Claimant(s))
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Gibson Dunn, London, U.K., and New York, NY, U.S.A.

        Respondent(s):

        Abogacía General del Estado, The Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain, Madrid, Spain
        Curtis, Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle, New York, NY, U.S.A., and Mexico City, Mexico

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        July 31, 2020 - The Secretary-General registers a request for supplementary decision of the decision on annulment filed by Eiser Infrastructure Limited and Energía Solar Luxembourg S.à r.l.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 01:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:35aChile's Pinera offers new stimulus spending, warns against populism
RE
12:16aChevron posts $8.3 billion loss on writedowns, job cuts
RE
07/31Exxon posts second straight quarterly loss on demand, price plunge
RE
07/31Over half of furloughed UK staff back at work, think tank estimates
RE
07/31Trump says will ban TikTok amid pressure on Chinese owner to sell
RE
07/31Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the United States
RE
07/31South Korea's July exports record slowest decline in four months
RE
07/31Mainland China reports 45 new coronavirus cases for July 31
RE
07/31ICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Eiser Infrastructure Limited and Energía Solar Luxembourg S.à r.l. v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/13/36)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple tops Saudi Aramco as most valuable publicly listed company
2EASYJET PLC : BA owner IAG to raise $3.3 billion to ride out COVID crisis
3FACEBOOK : Trump says will ban TikTok amid pressure on Chinese owner to sell
4MODERNA, INC. : Large U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trials will exclude pregnant women for now
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Wall St Week Ahead-After monster rally, investors cautious as U.S. recovery wobbles

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group