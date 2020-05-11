|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Espiritu Santo Holdings, LP v. United Mexican States (ICSID Case No. ARB/20/13)
Subject of Dispute:
Telecommunications concession
Economic Sector:
Information & Communication
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement)
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Espiritu Santo Holdings, LP (Canadian)
Respondent(s):
United Mexican States (Mexican)
Date Registered:
May 11, 2020
Disclaimer
