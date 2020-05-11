Log in
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Espiritu Santo Holdings, LP v. United Mexican States (ICSID Case No. ARB/20/13)

05/11/2020 | 08:20pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Telecommunications concession
  • Economic Sector:
    Information & Communication
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement)
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Espiritu Santo Holdings, LP (Canadian)
    • Respondent(s):
      United Mexican States (Mexican)
    • Date Registered:
      May 11, 2020
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Hogan Lovells US, Miami, FL, U.S.A.
        Sidley Austin, New York, NY, U.S.A.

        Respondent(s):

        Subsecretaría de Comercio Exterior, Dirección General de Consultoría Jurídica de Comercio Internacional, Secretaría de Economía, Ciudad de México, México

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        May 11, 2020 - The Secretary-General registers a request for the institution of arbitration proceedings.

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
