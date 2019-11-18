Log in
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Gabriel Resources Ltd. and Gabriel Resources (Jersey) Ltd. v. Romania (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/31) - Public Hearing

11/18/2019 | 03:55pm EST

A hearing on jurisdiction and the merits in the above case is scheduled to take place at the seat of the Centre in Washington, D.C. on December 2 - 13, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Pursuant to Section I.1 of Annex C of the Agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of Romania for the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments of May 8, 2009, the hearing shall be broadcast on closed-circuit television in English at the World Bank J Building, in room JB1-061.

Members of the public wishing to attend are requested to contact Ms. Lamiss Al-Tashi of ICSID (laltashi@worldbank.org). All members of the public will be requested to provide their names, affiliation and e-mail addresses in advance, in order to arrange for access to the broadcasting room. Visitor passes will be issued upon presentation of a valid picture ID.

The entrance to the J building is located at 701 18th St NW, Washington, DC.

Please note that in order to protect confidential information, the broadcast will be delayed 60 minutes (which means that the broadcast will begin at 10:00 am).

Cameras and other recording equipment (including phones or laptops) will not be allowed in the broadcasting room.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 20:54:03 UTC
