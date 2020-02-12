|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Güneş Tekstil Konfeksiyon Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Şirketi and others v. Republic of Uzbekistan (ICSID Case No. ARB/13/19)
02/12/2020 | 05:51pm EST
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Fikret Günes (Turkish), Resat Günes (Turkish), Yücel Yildiz (Turkish), Vahit Günes (Turkish), Günes Tekstil Konfeksiyon Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi (Turkish), Ibrahim Eksilmez (Turkish)
Respondent(s):
Republic of Uzbekistan (Uzbek)
Date Registered:
August 29, 2013
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
July 28, 2015
Composition of Tribunal
-
President:
Arbitrators:
(b)Annulment Proceeding
Disclaimer
