ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Güneş Tekstil Konfeksiyon Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Şirketi and others v. Republic of Uzbekistan (ICSID Case No. ARB/13/19)

02/12/2020 | 05:51pm EST
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Retail enterprise
  • Economic Sector:
    Other Industry
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    BIT Turkey - Uzbekistan 1992-Investment Law - Uzbekistan (1998)
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Fikret Günes (Turkish), Resat Günes (Turkish), Yücel Yildiz (Turkish), Vahit Günes (Turkish), Günes Tekstil Konfeksiyon Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi (Turkish), Ibrahim Eksilmez (Turkish)
    • Respondent(s):
      Republic of Uzbekistan (Uzbek)
    • Date Registered:
      August 29, 2013
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      July 28, 2015
      • Composition of Tribunal
      • President:
        Hans VAN HOUTTE (Belgian) - Appointed by the Parties
      • Arbitrators:
        Eric SCHWARTZ (French, U.S.) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        Philippe SANDS (British, French) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Akinci Law Office, Istanbul, Turkey

        Respondent(s):

        Ministry of Justice, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
        White and Case, Washington, D.C.

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        October 4, 2019 - The Tribunal renders its award.
  • (b)Annulment Proceeding
    • Applicant(s)/Requesting Party(ies): i
      Respondent(s)
    • Date Registered:
      February 12, 2020 (Respondent(s))
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Akinci Law Office, Istanbul, Turkey

        Respondent(s):

        White & Case - Washington, DC, U.S.A.

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        February 12, 2020 - The Secretary-General registers an application for annulment of the award filed by the Republic of Uzbekistan and notifies the parties of the provisional stay of enforcement of the award.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 22:50:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
