|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Impresa Pizzarotti & C. S.p.A. v. Kingdom of Morocco (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/14)
05/07/2020 | 03:34pm EDT
-
(a)Original Proceeding
-
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Impresa Pizzarotti & C. S.p.A. (Italian)
-
Respondent(s):
Kingdom of Morocco (Moroccan)
-
Date Registered:
May 20, 2019
-
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
April 20, 2020
-
-
-
Party Representatives
-
Claimant(s):
Guglielmo Verdirame, London, U.K.
Kettani Law Firm, Casablanca, Morocco
Drew & Napier, Singapore
Filippo Fontanelli, Edinburgh, U.K.
Simon Olleson, London, U.K.
Respondent(s):
Allen & Overy, Casablanca, Morocco, Paris, France and London, U.K.
-
Status of Proceeding:
Pending
-
Latest Development:
April 20, 2020 - The Tribunal is constituted in accordance with Article 37(2)(a) of the ICSID Convention. Its members are: José Rosell (French), President, appointed by his co-arbitrators; Charles N. Brower (U.S.), appointed by the Claimant; and Veijo Heiskanen (Finnish), appointed by the Respondent.
Disclaimer
ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 19:33:03 UTC
|
|