ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : InfraRed Environmental Infrastructure GP Limited and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/14/12)

07/30/2020 | 05:56pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Renewable energy generation enterprise
  • Economic Sector:
    Electric Power & Other Energy
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      InfraRed Environmental Infrastructure GP Limited (British)
    • Respondent(s):
      Kingdom of Spain (Spanish)
    • Date Registered:
      June 3, 2014
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      November 26, 2014
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Cuatrecasas, Gonçalves Pereira, Madrid, Spain

        Respondent(s):

        Abogacía General del Estado, The Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain, Madrid, Spain

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        August 2, 2019 - The Tribunal renders its award; attached to the award is a partial dissenting opinion by arbitrator Pierre-Marie Dupuy.
  • (b)Annulment Proceeding
    • Applicant(s)/Requesting Party(ies): i
      Respondent(s)
    • Date Registered:
      December 5, 2019 (Respondent(s))
    • Date of Constitution of ad hoc Committee:
      February 21, 2020
      • Composition of ad hoc Committee (Appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council)
      • President:
        José Miguel JUDICE (Portuguese)
      • Members:
        Karim HAFEZ (Egyptian)
        Yuejiao ZHANG (Chinese)
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Cuatrecasas, Madrid, Spain

        Respondent(s):

        Abogacía General del Estado, The Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain, Madrid, Spain

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        July 17, 2020 - The Kingdom of Spain files a memorial on annulment.
  • (c)Revision Proceeding
    • Date Registered:
      July 30, 2020
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Cuatrecasas, Gonçalves Pereira, Madrid, Spain

        Respondent(s):

        Abogacía General del Estado, The Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain, Madrid, Spain

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        July 30, 2020 - The Secretary-General registers an application for revision of the award filed by the Kingdom of Spain.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 21:55:04 UTC
