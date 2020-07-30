|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : InfraRed Environmental Infrastructure GP Limited and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/14/12)
07/30/2020
Subject of Dispute:
Renewable energy generation enterprise
Economic Sector:
Electric Power & Other Energy
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
InfraRed Environmental Infrastructure GP Limited (British)
Respondent(s):
Kingdom of Spain (Spanish)
Date Registered:
June 3, 2014
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
November 26, 2014
Party Representatives
Claimant(s):
Cuatrecasas, Gonçalves Pereira, Madrid, Spain
Respondent(s):
Abogacía General del Estado, The Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain, Madrid, Spain
Language(s) of Proceeding:
English,Spanish
Status of Proceeding:
Concluded
Outcome of Proceeding:
August 2, 2019 - The Tribunal renders its award; attached to the award is a partial dissenting opinion by arbitrator Pierre-Marie Dupuy.
(b)Annulment Proceeding
(c)Revision Proceeding
Date Registered:
July 30, 2020
-

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes
