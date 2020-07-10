|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : July 10, 2020 - Carlos Sastre and others v. United Mexican States (ICSID Case No. UNCT/20/2) Procedural Oder No. 1 (May 28, 2020)
07/10/2020 | 05:11pm EDT
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies):
i
Carlos Esteban Sastre (Argentine), Maria Margarida Oliveira Azevedo de Abreu (Portuguese), Eduardo Nuno Vaz Osorio dos Santos Silva (Portuguese), Mónica Galán Ríos (Canadian), Graham Alexander (Canadian), Renaud Jacquet (French)
Respondent(s):
United Mexican States (Mexican)
-
Party Representatives
Claimant(s):
Shook, Hardy & Bacon, Miami, Florida, U.S.A.
Respondent(s):
Subsecretaría de Comercio Exterior, Dirección General de Consultoría Jurídica de Comercio Internacional, Secretaría de Economía, Ciudad de México, México
Tereposky & DeRose
Language(s) of Proceeding:
English,Spanish
Status of Proceeding:
Pending
Latest Development:
May 28, 2020 - The Tribunal issues Procedural Order No. 1 concerning procedural matters.
Disclaimer
ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 21:10:06 UTC
|
|