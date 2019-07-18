|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : July 18, 2019 - Joshua Dean Nelson v. United Mexican States (ICSID Case No. UNCT/17/1) Procedural Order No. 15 (July 9, 2019)
07/18/2019 | 01:11pm EDT
Subject of Dispute:
Telecommunications enterprise
Economic Sector:
Information & Communication
Instrument(s) Invoked:
i
NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement)
Applicable Rules:
UNCITRAL
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies):
i
Joshua Dean Nelson (U.S.)
Respondent(s):
United Mexican States (Mexican)
Date of Notification:
September 26, 2016
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
May 1, 2017
- Composition of Tribunal
President:
Arbitrators:
V.V. VEEDER
(British) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
Mariano GOMEZPERALTA (Mexican) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
-
Party Representatives
Claimant(s):
Arent Fox, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.
Ruyak & Cherian, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.
Womble Bond Dickinson, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.
Respondent(s):
Subsecretaría de Comercio Exterior, Dirección General de Consultoría Jurídica de Comercio Internacional, Secretaría de Economía, Ciudad de México, México
Language(s) of Proceeding:
English,Spanish
Status of Proceeding:
Pending
Latest Development:
July 9, 2019 - The Tribunal issues Procedural Order No. 15 concerning procedural matters.
Disclaimer
ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 17:09:05 UTC
|
|