Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : July 18, 2019 - Joshua Dean Nelson v. United Mexican States (ICSID Case No. UNCT/17/1) Procedural Order No. 15 (July 9, 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 01:11pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Telecommunications enterprise
  • Economic Sector:
    Information & Communication
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement)
  • Applicable Rules:
    UNCITRAL
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Joshua Dean Nelson (U.S.)
    • Respondent(s):
      United Mexican States (Mexican)
    • Date of Notification:
      September 26, 2016
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      May 1, 2017
      • Composition of Tribunal
      • President:
        Eduardo ZULETA (Colombian) - Appointed by the Secretary-General
      • Arbitrators:
        V.V. VEEDER (British) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        Mariano GOMEZPERALTA (Mexican) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Arent Fox, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.
        Ruyak & Cherian, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.
        Womble Bond Dickinson, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.

        Respondent(s):

        Subsecretaría de Comercio Exterior, Dirección General de Consultoría Jurídica de Comercio Internacional, Secretaría de Economía, Ciudad de México, México

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        July 9, 2019 - The Tribunal issues Procedural Order No. 15 concerning procedural matters.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 17:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Former Hedge Fund Portfolio Manager to Pay More than $700,000 in Monetary Sanctions for Fraudulently Mismarking Swaps
PU
01:53pTrade, earnings caution weigh on stocks; oil drops
RE
01:50pUK's top tax official to step down in the Autumn
RE
01:50pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : Hungary has an interest in the global economy being as free and unrestricted as possible
PU
01:41pU.S.-China trade talks continue, in-person meeting may be planned - Mnuchin
RE
01:37pU.S.-China trade talks continue, in-person meeting may be planned - Mnuchin
RE
01:35pLAND O'LAKES : O'Lakes SUSTAIN, AGCO work together to deploy cutting-edge equipment in support of farmer-led stewardship
PU
01:25pFEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION : FTC Chairman Supports Common Understanding of G7 Competition Authorities on Competition and the Digital Economy
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2HOCHTIEF : Hochtief, ACS Sink After Australian Subsidiary Disappoints
3ASOS PLC : ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
4VOLVO : VOLVO : Posts Bumper 2Q Earnings But Truck Orders Skid -- Update
5ESSITY AB (PUBL) : Essity profits rise, but still battling costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About