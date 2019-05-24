|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : La Camerounaise des Eaux (CDE) v. Republic of Cameroon and Cameroon Water Utilities Cooperation (CAMWATER) (ICSID Case No. CONC/19/1)
Subject of Dispute:
Breach of contract for production, transport and distribution of potable water
Economic Sector:
Water, Sanitation & Flood Protection
Instrument(s) Invoked:
Contract
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Conciliation Rules
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies):
La Camerounaise des Eaux (CDE) (Cameroonian)
Respondent(s):
Republic of Cameroon (Cameroonian), Cameroon Water Utilities Cooperation (CAMWATER) (Cameroonian)
Date Registered:
May 24, 2019
