Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : La Camerounaise des Eaux (CDE) v. Republic of Cameroon and Cameroon Water Utilities Cooperation (CAMWATER) (ICSID Case No. CONC/19/1)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 03:08pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Breach of contract for production, transport and distribution of potable water
  • Economic Sector:
    Water, Sanitation & Flood Protection
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    Contract
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Conciliation Rules
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      La Camerounaise des Eaux (CDE) (Cameroonian)
    • Respondent(s):
      Republic of Cameroon (Cameroonian), Cameroon Water Utilities Cooperation (CAMWATER) (Cameroonian)
    • Date Registered:
      May 24, 2019
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        El Hajjouji et Associés, Kénitra, Morocco

        Respondent(s):

        Ministère de l’Eau et de l’Energie
        Ministère des Finances
        Cameroon Water Utilities Cooperation (CAMWATER)

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        May 24, 2019 - The Acting Secretary-General registers a request for the institution of conciliation proceedings. 

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 19:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pCURRENCIES : Theresa May's Resignation Is Not Good News For British Pound, Say Analysts
DJ
03:59pU.S. Weighs Letting Companies Seek New Penalties Over Currency Manipulation
DJ
03:54pBRITISH COLUMBIA CANNOT REGULATE TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE OIL FLOWS : court
RE
03:53pGlobal stocks climb on muted trade hopes, dollar slips
RE
03:53pOil rises more than 1% but sets biggest weekly loss of 2019
RE
03:47pOil rises more than 1% but sets biggest weekly loss of 2019
RE
03:44pFACEBOOK : plans cryptocurrency launch next year
AQ
03:42pStocks climb on muted trade hopes, dollar slips
RE
03:23pOAS ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES : to Collaborate with ProFuturo on Interactive Education in Guyana and with Telefónica to Reduce the Digital Divide in Women and Rural Areas
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
2BARCLAYS PLC : Bank of England says it is watching mortgage price war 'like a hawk'
3S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
4THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Agreement or new tariffs, IMF warning, May's resignation...
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About