ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Legacy Vulcan, LLC v. United Mexican States (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/1)

09/20/2019 | 02:12pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Limestone extraction and exportation
  • Economic Sector:
    Oil, Gas & Mining
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement)
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Legacy Vulcan, LLC (U.S.)
    • Respondent(s):
      United Mexican States (Mexican)
    • Date Registered:
      January 3, 2019
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      September 20, 2019
      • Composition of Tribunal
      • President:
        Albert Jan VAN DEN BERG (Dutch) - Appointed by the Parties
      • Arbitrators:
        Guido Santiago TAWIL (Argentine) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        Sergio PUIG (Mexican, U.S.) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Covington & Burling, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.
        Creel, García-Cuéllar, Aiza y Enríquez, S.C., Mexico City, Mexico

        Respondent(s):

        Subsecretaría de Comercio Exterior, Dirección General de Consultoría Jurídica de Comercio Internacional, Secretaría de Economía, Ciudad de México, México

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        September 20, 2019 - The Tribunal is constituted in accordance with Article 37(2)(a) of the ICSID Convention. Its members are: Albert Jan van den Berg (Dutch), President, appointed by agreement of the parties; Guido Santiago Tawil (Argentine), appointed by the Claimant; and Sergio Puig (Mexican/U.S.), appointed by Respondent.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 18:11:02 UTC
