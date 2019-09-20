|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Legacy Vulcan, LLC v. United Mexican States (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/1)
09/20/2019 | 02:12pm EDT
Subject of Dispute:
Limestone extraction and exportation
Economic Sector:
Oil, Gas & Mining
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement)
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Legacy Vulcan, LLC (U.S.)
Respondent(s):
United Mexican States (Mexican)
Date Registered:
January 3, 2019
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
September 20, 2019
Composition of Tribunal
-
President:
Arbitrators:
Guido Santiago TAWIL
(Argentine) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
Sergio PUIG (Mexican, U.S.) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
Party Representatives
-
Claimant(s):
Covington & Burling, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.
Creel, García-Cuéllar, Aiza y Enríquez, S.C., Mexico City, Mexico
Respondent(s):
Subsecretaría de Comercio Exterior, Dirección General de Consultoría Jurídica de Comercio Internacional, Secretaría de Economía, Ciudad de México, México
Status of Proceeding:
Pending
Latest Development:
September 20, 2019 - The Tribunal is constituted in accordance with Article 37(2)(a) of the ICSID Convention. Its members are: Albert Jan van den Berg (Dutch), President, appointed by agreement of the parties; Guido Santiago Tawil (Argentine), appointed by the Claimant; and Sergio Puig (Mexican/U.S.), appointed by Respondent.
