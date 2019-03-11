|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : March 11, 2019 - Vattenfall AB and others v. Federal Republic of Germany (ICSID Case No. ARB/12/12) Decision of the Acting Chairman of the Administrative Council (March 6, 2019)
03/11/2019 | 03:45pm EDT
Subject of Dispute:
Nuclear power plant
Economic Sector:
Electric Power & Other Energy
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Kernkraftwerk Brunsbüttel GmbH & Co. oHG (German), Kernkraftwerk Krümmel GmbH (German), Vattenfall AB (Swedish), Vattenfall Europe Nuclear Energy GmbH (German), Vattenfall GMBH (German)
Respondent(s):
Federal Republic of Germany (German)
Date Registered:
May 31, 2012
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
December 14, 2012
