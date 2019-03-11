Log in
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : March 11, 2019 - Vattenfall AB and others v. Federal Republic of Germany (ICSID Case No. ARB/12/12) Decision of the Acting Chairman of the Administrative Council (March 6, 2019)

03/11/2019 | 03:45pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Nuclear power plant
  • Economic Sector:
    Electric Power & Other Energy
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
    • (a)Original Proceeding
      • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
        Kernkraftwerk Brunsbüttel GmbH & Co. oHG (German), Kernkraftwerk Krümmel GmbH (German), Vattenfall AB (Swedish), Vattenfall Europe Nuclear Energy GmbH (German), Vattenfall GMBH (German)
      • Respondent(s):
        Federal Republic of Germany (German)
      • Date Registered:
        May 31, 2012
      • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
        December 14, 2012
        • Composition of Tribunal
        • President:
          Albert Jan VAN DEN BERG (Dutch) - Appointed by the Parties
        • Arbitrators:
          Vaughan LOWE (British) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
          Charles N. BROWER (U.S.) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
          • Initial Composition of Tribunal
          • President:
          • Arbitrators:
            Vaughan LOWE (British)
            Daniel M. PRICE (U.S.)
          • Reconstituted:
            February 25, 2013: Charles N. BROWER (U.S.) appointed following the resignation of Daniel M. PRICE (U.S.)
            • Party Representatives

            • Claimant(s):

              Luther Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH, Hamburg, Germany
              Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå AB, Stockholm, Sweden

              Respondent(s):

              McDermott Will & Emery Rechtsanwälte Steuerberater, Frankfurt, Germany
              Ministerium für Wirtschaft und Energie, Berlin, Germany

            • Language(s) of Proceeding:
              English
            • Status of Proceeding:
              Pending
            • Latest Development:
              March 6, 2019 - The proposal for disqualification of the three members of the Tribunal is declined by the Acting Chairman of the Administrative Council. The proceeding is resumed pursuant to ICSID Arbitration Rule 9(6).

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 19:44:04 UTC
