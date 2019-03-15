|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : March 15, 2019 - Gabriel Resources Ltd. and Gabriel Resources (Jersey) v. Romania (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/31) Respondent's Comments on the Non-Disputing Parties' Submission (February 28, 2019)
03/15/2019
Subject of Dispute:
Mining concession
Economic Sector:
Oil, Gas & Mining
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
Agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of Romania for the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments 2011, Agreement between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Government of Romania for the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments 1996 (extended to the Bailiwick of Jersey by Exchange of Notes 1999)
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Gabriel Resources (Jersey) (British), Gabriel Resources Ltd. (Canadian)
Respondent(s):
Romania (Romanian)
Date Registered:
July 30, 2015
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
June 21, 2016
Disclaimer
