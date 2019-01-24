ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Moves Head Office; Expands and Modernizes Hearing Facilities

​On January 31st, 2019, ICSID is moving its head office to new premises that further expand and modernize the Centre's hearing facilities for dispute settlement proceedings.

Located in downtown Washington, D.C., ICSID's new offices feature a full-service hearing centre with three large hearing rooms, state-of-the-art video conferencing, web-streaming, interpretation, break-out and deliberation rooms.

The hearing centre complements the facilities that are currently available to ICSID clients at the nearby World Bank Group headquarters and around the world.

'ICSID is committed to providing unparalleled support to parties, no matter where they choose to locate the proceeding,' said Meg Kinnear, Secretary-General of ICSID. 'The new Washington, D.C., office significantly modernizes the facilities we provide to parties in North America and adds to the roster of hearing facilities that ICSID offers worldwide.'

ICSID facilities in Washington, D.C., and Paris, France, cater to cases of all sizes and levels of complexity. ICSID is also able to organize hearings at many of the World Bank Group's offices in 138 countries, all of which benefit from high levels of efficiency, security and IT support.

ICSID's cooperation agreements with some 20 leading arbitration institutions and dispute-settlement centers further extend the hearing facilities available to parties.

ICSID facilities are available for use in all cases administered by ICSID, including under the ICSID Convention and Additional Facility, the UNCITRAL Rules, and various international treaties. For further information about use of ICSID facilities, please contact icsidsecretariat@worldbank.org.

New contact information:

As of January 31st, 2019, ICSID's visitor and local deliveries address is:

1225 Connecticut Ave., N.W. (known within the World Bank Group as the C Building)

3rd Floor

Washington, D.C. 20036

U.S.A.

ICSID's mailing address is:

1818 H Street, N.W.

MSN C3-300

Washington, D.C. 20433

U.S.A.

