ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : November 13, 2019 - Magyar Farming Company Ltd, Kintyre Kft and Inicia Zrt v. Hungary (ICSID Case No. ARB/17/27) Award of the Tribunal (November 13, 2019)
11/13/2019 | 05:25pm EST
Subject of Dispute:
Farming Enterprise
Economic Sector:
Agriculture, Fishing & Forestry
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
BIT United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - Hungary 1987
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Kintyre Kft (Hungarian), Inicia Zrt (Hungarian), Magyar Farming Company Ltd (British)
Respondent(s):
Hungary (Hungarian)
Date Registered:
August 1, 2017
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
January 4, 2018
