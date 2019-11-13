Log in
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : November 13, 2019 - Magyar Farming Company Ltd, Kintyre Kft and Inicia Zrt v. Hungary (ICSID Case No. ARB/17/27) Award of the Tribunal (November 13, 2019)

11/13/2019 | 05:25pm EST
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Farming Enterprise
  • Economic Sector:
    Agriculture, Fishing & Forestry
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    BIT United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - Hungary 1987
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Kintyre Kft (Hungarian), Inicia Zrt (Hungarian), Magyar Farming Company Ltd (British)
    • Respondent(s):
      Hungary (Hungarian)
    • Date Registered:
      August 1, 2017
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      January 4, 2018
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Zannis Mavrogordato, London, U.K.
        LFB László Fekete Bagaméry, Budapest, Hungary

        Respondent(s):

        DLA Piper, Paris, France
        Sárhegyi and Parters Law Firm, Budapest, Hungary
        Horváth & Partners Law Firm DLA Piper, Budapest, Hungary

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        November 13, 2019 - The Tribunal renders its award.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 22:24:01 UTC
