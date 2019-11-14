|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : November 14, 2019 - The Carlyle Group L.P. and others v. Kingdom of Morocco (ICSID Case No. ARB/18/29) Procedural Order No. 3 (November 13, 2019)
11/14/2019 | 11:50am EST
-
Subject of Dispute:
Oil storage and trade enterprise
-
Economic Sector:
Oil, Gas & Mining
-
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
FTA United States - Morocco
-
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
-
(a)Original Proceeding
-
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
The Carlyle Group L.P. (U.S.), Carlyle Investment Management L.L.C. (U.S.), Carlyle Commodity Management L.L.C. (U.S.), TC Group LLC (U.S.), TC Group Investment Holdings LP (U.S.), Celadon Commodities Fund LP (U.S.), Celadon Partners LLC (U.S.)
-
Respondent(s):
Kingdom of Morocco (Moroccan)
-
Date Registered:
August 22, 2018
-
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
February 21, 2019
-
-
Disclaimer
ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 16:49:06 UTC
|
|