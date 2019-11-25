Log in
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : November 25, 2019 - Eco Oro Minerals Corp. v. Republic of Colombia (ICSID Case No. ARB/16/41) Procedural Order No. 9 (November 25, 2019)

11/25/2019 | 03:43pm EST
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Mining concession
  • Economic Sector:
    Oil, Gas & Mining
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    FTA Canada - Colombia
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Eco Oro Minerals Corp. (Canadian)
    • Respondent(s):
      Republic of Colombia (Colombian)
    • Date Registered:
      December 29, 2016
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      September 11, 2017
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.

        Respondent(s):

        Agencia Nacional de Defensa Jurídica del Estado, Bogota, Colombia
        Latham & Watkins, Paris, France

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        November 25, 2019 - The Tribunal issues Procedural Order No. 9 concerning procedural matters.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 20:42:04 UTC
