ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : October 2, 2019 - PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd v. United Mexican States (ICSID Case No. UNCT/18/5) Counter-Memorial Errata (September 5, 2019)

10/02/2019 | 11:49am EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Marine services
  • Economic Sector:
    Transportation
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    BIT Singapore - Mexico 2009
  • Applicable Rules:
    UNCITRAL
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd (Singaporean)
    • Respondent(s):
      United Mexican States (Mexican)
    • Date of Notification:
      May 4, 2018
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      September 24, 2018
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Sidley Austin, New York, NY, U.S.A.

        Respondent(s):

        Subsecretaría de Comercio Exterior, Dirección General de Consultoría Jurídica de Comercio Internacional, Secretaría de Economía, Ciudad de México, México
        Tereposky & DeRose, Ontario, Canada

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        August 21, 2019 - The Respondent files a counter-memorial.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 15:48:02 UTC
