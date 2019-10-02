|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : October 2, 2019 - PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd v. United Mexican States (ICSID Case No. UNCT/18/5) Counter-Memorial Errata (September 5, 2019)
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies):
PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd (Singaporean)
Respondent(s):
United Mexican States (Mexican)
Date of Notification:
May 4, 2018
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
September 24, 2018
