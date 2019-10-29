ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : October 29, 2019 - CMC Muratori Cementisti CMC Di Ravenna SOC. Coop., CMC MuratoriCementisti CMC Di Ravenna SOC. Coop. A.R.L. Maputo Branch and CMC Africa, and CMC Africa Austral, LDA v. Republic of Mozambique (ICSID Case No. ARB/17/23) Award (October 24, 2018)

Log in
CMC Muratori Cementisti CMC Di Ravenna SOC. Coop., CMC MuratoriCementisti CMC Di Ravenna SOC. Coop. A.R.L. Maputo Branch and CMC Africa, and CMC Africa Austral, LDA v. Republic of Mozambique (ICSID Case No. ARB/17/23) Award (October 24, 2018)

10/29/2019 | 05:57pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Highway construction project
  • Economic Sector:
    Construction
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    BIT Italy - Mozambique 1998
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      CMC Muratori Cementisti CMC Di Ravenna SOC. Coop. (Italian,Mozambican), CMC Africa Austral, LDA (Italian,Mozambican), CMC MuratoriCementisti CMC Di Ravenna SOC. Coop. A.R.L. Maputo Branch and CMC Africa (Italian,Mozambican)
    • Respondent(s):
      Republic of Mozambique (Mozambican)
    • Date Registered:
      July 14, 2017
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      October 4, 2017
      • Composition of Tribunal
      • President:
        John M. TOWNSEND (U.S.) - Appointed by Co-Arbitrators
      • Arbitrators:
        Peter REES (British) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        J. Brian CASEY (Canadian) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Paolo Porcelli, Johannesburg, South Africa
        Luis Gonzalez Garcia, London, UK
        LDR Construction Consultants, Dublin, Ireland

        Respondent(s):

        Dorsey & Whitney, Costa Mesa, California, U.S.A.
        MACT, Maputo, Mozambique

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        October 24, 2019 - The Tribunal renders its award.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 21:56:09 UTC
