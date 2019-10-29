|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : October 29, 2019 - CMC Muratori Cementisti CMC Di Ravenna SOC. Coop., CMC MuratoriCementisti CMC Di Ravenna SOC. Coop. A.R.L. Maputo Branch and CMC Africa, and CMC Africa Austral, LDA v. Republic of Mozambique (ICSID Case No. ARB/17/23) Award (October 24, 2018)
Subject of Dispute:
Highway construction project
Economic Sector:
Construction
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
BIT Italy - Mozambique 1998
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
CMC Muratori Cementisti CMC Di Ravenna SOC. Coop. (Italian,Mozambican), CMC Africa Austral, LDA (Italian,Mozambican), CMC MuratoriCementisti CMC Di Ravenna SOC. Coop. A.R.L. Maputo Branch and CMC Africa (Italian,Mozambican)
Respondent(s):
Republic of Mozambique (Mozambican)
Date Registered:
July 14, 2017
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
October 4, 2017
Composition of Tribunal
-
President:
Arbitrators:
-
Disclaimer
