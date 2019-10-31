|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : October 31, 2019 - Carlos Rios and Francisco Javier Rios v. Republic of Chile (ICSID Case No. ARB/17/16) Procedural Order No. 10 (October 9, 2018)
10/31/2019 | 10:07am EDT
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Carlos Rios (Colombian), Francisco Javier Rios (Colombian)
Respondent(s):
Republic of Chile (Chilean)
Date Registered:
June 13, 2017
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
December 6, 2017
Party Representatives
Claimant(s):
Dechert (Paris), Paris, France
Respondent(s):
Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, Washington, D.C. and London U.K.
Dirección General de Relaciones Económicas Internacionales (DIRECON), República de Chile
Language(s) of Proceeding:
Spanish
Status of Proceeding:
Pending
Latest Development:
October 9, 2019 - The Tribunal issues Procedural Order No. 10 concerning procedural matters.
