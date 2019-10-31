Log in
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : October 31, 2019 - Carlos Rios and Francisco Javier Rios v. Republic of Chile (ICSID Case No. ARB/17/16) Procedural Order No. 10 (October 9, 2018)

10/31/2019 | 10:07am EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Transportation concession
  • Economic Sector:
    Transportation
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    FTA Colombia - Chile
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Carlos Rios (Colombian), Francisco Javier Rios (Colombian)
    • Respondent(s):
      Republic of Chile (Chilean)
    • Date Registered:
      June 13, 2017
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      December 6, 2017
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Dechert (Paris), Paris, France

        Respondent(s):

        Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, Washington, D.C. and London U.K.
        Dirección General de Relaciones Económicas Internacionales (DIRECON), República de Chile

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        October 9, 2019 - The Tribunal issues Procedural Order No. 10 concerning procedural matters.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 14:06:08 UTC
