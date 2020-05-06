Log in
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Raymond Charles Eyre and Montrose Developments (Private) Limited v. Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka (ICSID Case No. ARB/16/25)

05/06/2020 | 01:29pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Hotel development project
  • Economic Sector:
    Tourism
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    BIT United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - Sri Lanka 1980
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Raymond Charles Eyre (British), Montrose Developments (Private) Limited (Sri Lanka)
    • Respondent(s):
      Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka (Sri Lanka)
    • Date Registered:
      August 4, 2016
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      March 6, 2017
      • Composition of Tribunal
      • President:
        Lucy REED (U.S.) - Appointed by the Parties
      • Arbitrators:
        Julian D.M. LEW (British) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        Brigitte STERN (French) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Bird & Bird, London, U.K.
        Christopher Harris, Cameron Miles, 3 Verulam Building, London, U.K.
        Dr. Harsha Cabral PC, Colombo, Sri Lanka

        Respondent(s):

        Attorney General's Office, Colombo, Sri Lanka
        Clyde & Co, London, U.K.
        Ricky Diwan, Essex Court Chambers, London, U.K.
        Allen & Gledhill, Singapore

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        March 5, 2020 - The Tribunal renders its award.
  • (b)Annulment Proceeding
    • Applicant(s)/Requesting Party(ies): i
      Claimant(s)
    • Date Registered:
      May 6, 2020 (Claimant(s))
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Christopher Harris, Cameron Miles, 3 Verulam Buildings, London, U.K.

        Respondent(s):

        Attorney General's Office, Colombo, Sri Lanka

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        May 6, 2020 - The Secretary-General registers an application for annulment of the award filed by Raymond Charles Eyre and Montrose Developments (Private) Limited and notifies the parties of the provisional stay of enforcement of the award.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 17:28:01 UTC
