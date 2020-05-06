|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Raymond Charles Eyre and Montrose Developments (Private) Limited v. Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka (ICSID Case No. ARB/16/25)
05/06/2020 | 01:29pm EDT
Subject of Dispute:
Hotel development project
Economic Sector:
Tourism
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
BIT United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - Sri Lanka 1980
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Raymond Charles Eyre (British), Montrose Developments (Private) Limited (Sri Lanka)
Respondent(s):
Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka (Sri Lanka)
Date Registered:
August 4, 2016
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
March 6, 2017
Composition of Tribunal
-
President:
Arbitrators:
-
(b)Annulment Proceeding
Disclaimer
