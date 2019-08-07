Log in
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Releases Fiscal Year 2019 Caseload Statistics

0
08/07/2019 | 03:50pm EDT

The majority of new cases involved the oil, gas and mining sector (21%) and electric power and other energy sources (also 21%). These were followed by disputes related to construction (15%); finance (11.5%); information and communication (6%); transportation (6%); agriculture, fishing and forestry (4%); and water, sanitation and flood protection (4%). A mix of other industries accounted for the remaining 11.5% of cases registered in FY2019.

Distribution of New Cases Registered in FY2019 under the ICSID Convention and Additional Facility Rules, by Economic Sector

States consent to ICSID jurisdiction was found in a variety of treaties, contracts and domestic laws. In FY2019, bilateral investment treaties were the primary instrument invoked (64%), followed by investment contracts between the investor and the host-State (15%), and the Energy Charter Treaty (7%). Other treaties accounted for the remaining 14%.

Basis of Consent Invoked to Establish ICSID Jurisdiction in New Cases Registered in FY2019 under the ICSID Convention and Additional Facility Rules

ICSID continues to see balanced outcomes amongst States and investors. Twelve of the thirty-five cases that were concluded in FY2019 were settled or otherwise discontinued. Of the remaining 23 cases, the tribunal partly or fully upheld claims in 48% of cases, dismissed all claims in 35% of cases, and declined jurisdiction in 17% of cases.

Arbitration Proceedings under the ICSID Convention and Additional Facility Rules concluded in FY2019 - Outcomes

Parties to ICSID cases are turning to an increasingly diverse set of arbitrators, conciliators and ad hoc committee members. In FY2019, 171 appointments were made from all geographic regions, 24% of which were women.

ICSID publishes comprehensive caseload statistics twice a year in English, French and Spanish. The latest issue of the ICSID Caseload-Statistics benefits a new design, aimed at improving the readability of the data. For the first time, the report also includes statistics on gender diversity of ICSID arbitrators, conciliators and ad hoc committee members, as well as new details on the number of cases administered by the ICSID Secretariat under UNCITRAL and other non-ICSID rules.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 19:49:08 UTC
