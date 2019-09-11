|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Shokat Mohammed Dalal v. United Arab Emirates (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/10)
09/11/2019 | 07:17pm EDT
-
(a)Original Proceeding
-
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Shokat Mohammed Dalal (British)
-
Respondent(s):
United Arab Emirates (United Arab Emirates)
-
Date Registered:
April 25, 2019
-
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
September 11, 2019
-
-
-
Party Representatives
-
Claimant(s):
Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Mumbai, India
Emilie Gonin, London, U.K.
Respondent(s):
President of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
-
Status of Proceeding:
Pending
-
Latest Development:
September 11, 2019 - The Tribunal is constituted in accordance with Article 37(2)(a) the ICSID Convention. Its members are: Juan Fernández-Armesto (Spanish), President, appointed by agreement of the parties; Stanimir A. Alexandrov (Bulgarian), appointed by the Claimant; and Toby Landau (British), appointed by the Respondent.
Disclaimer
ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 23:16:08 UTC
|
|