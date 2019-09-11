Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Shokat Mohammed Dalal v. United Arab Emirates (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/10)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 07:17pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Real estate project
  • Economic Sector:
    Construction
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    BIT United Arab Emirates - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland 1992
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Shokat Mohammed Dalal (British)
    • Respondent(s):
      United Arab Emirates (United Arab Emirates)
    • Date Registered:
      April 25, 2019
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      September 11, 2019
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Mumbai, India
        Emilie Gonin, London, U.K.

        Respondent(s):

        President of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
        Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        September 11, 2019 - The Tribunal is constituted in accordance with Article 37(2)(a) the ICSID Convention. Its members are: Juan Fernández-Armesto (Spanish), President, appointed by agreement of the parties; Stanimir A. Alexandrov (Bulgarian), appointed by the Claimant; and Toby Landau (British), appointed by the Respondent.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 23:16:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:22pSEAN PATRICK MALONEY : Maloney Votes to Protect Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf Coasts from Damaging Offshore Drilling
PU
08:15pU.S., China grant trade concessions ahead of fresh talks
RE
08:14pU.S., China grant trade concessions ahead of fresh talks
RE
08:11pTRUMP : U.S. agrees to delay tariff hike on some Chinese goods by two weeks
RE
08:11pU.S. judge approves novel framework for opioid settlement talks
RE
08:07pTrump to Delay Tariffs on China by Two Weeks
DJ
07:56pJapan July core machinery orders fall 6.6% month/month - government
RE
07:53pTRUMP : U.S. agrees to delay tariff hike on some Chinese goods by 2 weeks
RE
07:51pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Stricter supervision ordered at pork farms, markets
PU
07:37pChina bank loans up in August, more stimulus expected
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : misses own guidance with weaker revenues in fourth quarter
3KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLV..
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LI..
5YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : Yahoo Japan says it aims to buy Zozo for $3.7 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group