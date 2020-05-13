Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Stadtwerke München GmbH, RWE Innogy GmbH, and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/1)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 11:25pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Renewable energy generation enterprise
  • Economic Sector:
    Electric Power & Other Energy
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      RWE Innogy GmbH (German), Stadtwerke München GmbH (German), RheinEnergie AG (German), AS 3 Beteiligungs GmbH (German), Marquesado Solar S.L. (Spanish), Ferranda GmbH (German), Andasol Fonds GmbH & Co. KG (German), Andasol 3 Kraftwerks GmbH (German), Ferrostaal Industrial Projects GmbH (German)
    • Respondent(s):
      Kingdom of Spain (Spanish)
    • Date Registered:
      January 7, 2015
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      December 16, 2015
      • Composition of Tribunal
      • President:
        Jeswald W. SALACUSE (U.S.) - Appointed by the Secretary-General
      • Arbitrators:
        Kaj HOBÉR (Swedish) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        Zachary DOUGLAS (Australian) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Allen & Overy, Madrid, Spain

        Respondent(s):

        Abogacía General del Estado, The Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain, Madrid, Spain

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        December 2, 2019 - The Tribunal renders its award; attached to the award is a dissenting opinion by arbitrator Kaj Hobér.
  • (b)Annulment Proceeding
    • Date Registered:
      April 6, 2020
    • Date of Constitution of ad hoc Committee:
      May 13, 2020
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Allen & Overy, Madrid, Spain

        Respondent(s):

        Abogacía General del Estado, The Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain, Madrid, Spain

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        May 13, 2020 - The ad hoc Committee is constituted in accordance with Article 52(3) of the ICSID Convention. Its members are: Carita Wallgren-Lindholm (Finnish), President; Álvaro Castellanos (Guatemalan); and Paul Arrighi (Uruguayan/French); all members appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 03:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/14Eastern states cattle OTH rally
PU
05/14MLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Growing export prices push the value of Australian red meat exports up 20% in Q1
PU
05/14UK plans to cut tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports - FT
RE
05/14China likely to speed up buying of U.S. farm goods - COFCO exec
RE
05/14Taiwan central bank says still room for further interest rate cuts
RE
05/14China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
RE
05/14ICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Stadtwerke München GmbH, RWE Innogy GmbH, and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/1)
PU
05/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/14DAN SULLIVAN : Sullivan on Saudi Arabia's Commitment to Additional Oil Production Cut
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
3Asian stocks drop as virus recovery begins to look distant
4ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Pricing Of $3.32 Billion Senior Secured Note..
5RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group