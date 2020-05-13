|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : Stadtwerke München GmbH, RWE Innogy GmbH, and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/1)
05/13/2020 | 11:25pm EDT
-
Subject of Dispute:
Renewable energy generation enterprise
-
Economic Sector:
Electric Power & Other Energy
-
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
-
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
-
(a)Original Proceeding
-
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
RWE Innogy GmbH (German), Stadtwerke München GmbH (German), RheinEnergie AG (German), AS 3 Beteiligungs GmbH (German), Marquesado Solar S.L. (Spanish), Ferranda GmbH (German), Andasol Fonds GmbH & Co. KG (German), Andasol 3 Kraftwerks GmbH (German), Ferrostaal Industrial Projects GmbH (German)
-
Respondent(s):
Kingdom of Spain (Spanish)
-
Date Registered:
January 7, 2015
-
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
December 16, 2015
-
-
Composition of Tribunal
-
President:
-
Arbitrators:
-
-
Party Representatives
-
Claimant(s):
Allen & Overy, Madrid, Spain
Respondent(s):
Abogacía General del Estado, The Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain, Madrid, Spain
-
Language(s) of Proceeding:
English,Spanish
-
Status of Proceeding:
Concluded
-
Outcome of Proceeding:
December 2, 2019 - The Tribunal renders its award; attached to the award is a dissenting opinion by arbitrator Kaj Hobér.
-
(b)Annulment Proceeding
Disclaimer
|
|