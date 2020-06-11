|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : TECO Guatemala Holdings, LLC v. Republic of Guatemala (ICSID Case No. ARB/10/23)
06/11/2020 | 11:13pm EDT
-
Subject of Dispute:
Electricity distribution concession
-
Economic Sector:
Electric Power & Other Energy
-
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
CAFTA-DR (Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement)
-
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
-
(a)Original Proceeding
-
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
TECO Guatemala Holdings, LLC (U.S.)
-
Respondent(s):
Republic of Guatemala (Guatemalan)
-
Date Registered:
November 23, 2010
-
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
February 11, 2011
-
-
-
-
(b)Annulment Proceeding
-
Applicant(s)/Requesting Party(ies): i
Respondent(s)
-
Date Registered:
April 22, 2014 (Respondent(s))
-
Date of Constitution of ad hoc Committee:
May 29, 2014
-
-
-
Party Representatives
-
Claimant(s):
White & Case, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.
Respondent(s):
Arenales & Skinner Klée, Guatemala City, Guatemala
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.
Ministerio de Economía, Guatemala City, Guatemala
Procuradora General de la Nación, Guatemala City, Guatemala
-
Language(s) of Proceeding:
English,Spanish
-
Status of Proceeding:
Concluded
-
Outcome of Proceeding:
August 14, 2015 - TECO Guatemala Holdings, LLC files a rejoinder on annulment.
-
(c)Second Annulment Proceeding
-
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Claimant(s)
-
Date Registered:
April 22, 2014 (Claimant(s))
-
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
May 29, 2014
-
-
-
(d)Resubmission Proceeding
-
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Claimant(s)
-
Date Registered:
October 3, 2016 (Claimant(s))
-
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
February 8, 2017
-
-
-
(e)Supplementary Decision Proceeding
Disclaimer
ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 03:12:01 UTC
|
|