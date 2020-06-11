Log in
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : TECO Guatemala Holdings, LLC v. Republic of Guatemala (ICSID Case No. ARB/10/23)

06/11/2020 | 11:13pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Electricity distribution concession
  • Economic Sector:
    Electric Power & Other Energy
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    CAFTA-DR (Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement)
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      TECO Guatemala Holdings, LLC (U.S.)
    • Respondent(s):
      Republic of Guatemala (Guatemalan)
    • Date Registered:
      November 23, 2010
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      February 11, 2011
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        White & Case, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.

        Respondent(s):

        Arenales & Skinner Klée, Guatemala City, Guatemala
        Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.
        Viceministerio de Integración y Comercio Exterior, Ministerio de Economía, Guatemala City, Guatemala

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        December 19, 2013 - The Tribunal renders its award.
  • (b)Annulment Proceeding
    • Applicant(s)/Requesting Party(ies): i
      Respondent(s)
    • Date Registered:
      April 22, 2014 (Respondent(s))
    • Date of Constitution of ad hoc Committee:
      May 29, 2014
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        White & Case, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.

        Respondent(s):

        Arenales & Skinner Klée, Guatemala City, Guatemala
        Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.
        Ministerio de Economía, Guatemala City, Guatemala
        Procuradora General de la Nación, Guatemala City, Guatemala

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        August 14, 2015 - TECO Guatemala Holdings, LLC files a rejoinder on annulment.
  • (c)Second Annulment Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Claimant(s)
    • Date Registered:
      April 22, 2014 (Claimant(s))
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      May 29, 2014
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        White & Case, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.

        Respondent(s):

        Arenales & Skinner Klée, Guatemala City, Guatemala
        Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.
        Ministerio de Economía, Guatemala City, Guatemala
        Procuradora General de la Nación, Guatemala City, Guatemala

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        April 5, 2016 - The ad hoc Committee issues its decision on annulment.
  • (d)Resubmission Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Claimant(s)
    • Date Registered:
      October 3, 2016 (Claimant(s))
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      February 8, 2017
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        White & Case, London, U.K. and Washington, D.C., U.S.A.

        Respondent(s):

        Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Washington, D.C. and New York, N.Y., U.S.A., and Rome, Italy
        Ministro de Economía, República de Guatemala
        Dechamps International Law, London, U.K.
        Procurador General de la Nación, República de Guatemala

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        May 13, 2020 - The Tribunal renders its award.
  • (e)Supplementary Decision Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Claimant(s)
    • Date Registered:
      June 11, 2020 (Claimant(s))
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        White & Case, London, U.K. and Washington, D.C., U.S.A.

        Respondent(s):

        Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Washington, D.C. and New York, N.Y., U.S.A., and Rome, Italy
        Ministro de Economía, República de Guatemala
        Dechamps International Law, London, U.K.
        Procurador General de la Nación, República de Guatemala

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        June 11, 2020 - The Secretary-General registers a request for supplementary decision of the award filed by TECO Guatemala Holdings, LLC.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 03:12:01 UTC
