ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : UAB E energija (Lithuania) v. Republic of Latvia (ICSID Case No. ARB/12/33)

10/24/2019 | 05:41pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Heating services enterprise
  • Economic Sector:
    Electric Power & Other Energy
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    BIT Latvia - Lithuania 1996
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      UAB E energija (Lithuania) (Lithuanian)
    • Respondent(s):
      Kingdom of Spain (Spanish), Republic of Latvia (Latvian)
    • Date Registered:
      October 15, 2012
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      June 12, 2013
      • Composition of Tribunal
      • President:
        Paolo Michele PATOCCHI (Swiss) - Appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council
      • Arbitrators:
        Samuel WORDSWORTH (British) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        August REINISCH (Austrian) - Appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Vinson & Elkins, London, U.K.
        ZAB Sorainen, Riga, Republic of Latvia

        Respondent(s):

        Legal Department, State Chancellery, Riga, Republic of Latvia

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        December 22, 2017 - The Tribunal renders its award; attached to the award is a dissenting opinion by arbitrator August Reinisch.
  • (b)Rectification Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Respondent(s)
    • Date Registered:
      February 7, 2018 (Respondent(s))
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      June 12, 2013
      • Composition of Tribunal
      • President:
        Paolo Michele PATOCCHI (Swiss) - Appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council
      • Arbitrators:
        Samuel WORDSWORTH (British) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        August REINISCH (Austrian) - Appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Vinson & Elkins, London, U.K.
        ZAB Sorainen, Riga, Republic of Latvia

        Respondent(s):

        Legal Department, State Chancellery, Riga, Republic of Latvia

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        May 3, 2018 - The Tribunal issues a decision on the rectification of the award.
  • (c)Annulment Proceeding
    • Applicant(s)/Requesting Party(ies): i
      Respondent(s)
    • Date Registered:
      September 4, 2018 (Respondent(s))
    • Date of Constitution of ad hoc Committee:
      October 5, 2018
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Vinson & Elkins, London, U.K. and Houston, TX, U.S.A.
        Sorainen, Riga, Republic of Latvia

        Respondent(s):

        Legal Department, State Chancellery, Riga, Republic of Latvia
        Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Paris, France

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        October 24, 2019 - The ad hoc Committee is reconstituted. Its members are: Loretta Malintoppi (Italian), President; Geneviève Bastid Burdeau (French), and Andrés Rigo Sureda (Spanish); all members appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council. The proceeding is resumed pursuant to ICSID Arbitration Rules 12 and 53.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 24 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2019 21:40:03 UTC
