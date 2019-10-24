|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : UAB E energija (Lithuania) v. Republic of Latvia (ICSID Case No. ARB/12/33)
10/24/2019 | 05:41pm EDT
Subject of Dispute:
Heating services enterprise
Economic Sector:
Electric Power & Other Energy
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
BIT Latvia - Lithuania 1996
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
