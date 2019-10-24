ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : UAB E energija (Lithuania) v. Republic of Latvia (ICSID Case No. ARB/12/33)

Latest Development:

October 24, 2019 - The ad hoc Committee is reconstituted. Its members are: Loretta Malintoppi (Italian), President; Geneviève Bastid Burdeau (French), and Andrés Rigo Sureda (Spanish); all members appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council. The proceeding is resumed pursuant to ICSID Arbitration Rules 12 and 53.