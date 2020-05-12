|
ICSID International Centre for Settlement of Inv : United Agencies Limited SA v. People's Democratic Republic of Algeria (ICSID Case No. ARB/20/1)
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
United Agencies Limited SA (Swiss)
Respondent(s):
People's Democratic Republic of Algeria (Algerian)
Date Registered:
January 9, 2020
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
May 12, 2020
Composition of Tribunal
President:
Arbitrators:
Paolo Michele PATOCCHI
(Swiss) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
Ali BENCHENEB (Algerian, French) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
Party Representatives
Claimant(s):
ABS Avocats, Algiers, Algeria
Respondent(s):
Ministry of Finances
Status of Proceeding:
Pending
Latest Development:
May 12, 2020 - The Tribunal is constituted in accordance with Article 37(2)(a) of the ICSID Convention. Its members are: Bernard Hanotiau (Belgian), President, appointed by agreement of the parties; Paolo Michele Patocchi (Swiss), appointed by Claimant; and Ali Bencheneb (French/Algerian), appointed by Respondent.
