Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ICU Medical Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm, CEO sold $3.06 million of shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 01:22pm EDT

Click here to contact the firm.

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into alleged violations of securities laws, and may file a lawsuit on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, including eligibility for appointment as a class representative. Class representatives are appointed by the court to act as a fiduciary on behalf of other injured investors.

The investigation focuses on whether the company’s officers and directors misled investors concerning the company’s compliance with relevant best practices in the production of the company’s Lactated Ringer’s Injection, USP. On May 8, 2020, ICU announced that the Company was “voluntarily recalling one single lot of Lactated Ringer’s Injection, USP,” advising that “[t]he products are being recalled to the hospital/user level due to the presence of particulate matter identified as iron oxide” and cautioning that “[a]dministration of a drug product that contains metal particulate matter could result in adverse events ranging from inflammation at the site of injection to more serious events that could include the formation of a blood clot obstructing the flow of blood which could lead to end-organ damage or death.”

On this news, ICU’s stock price fell $19.26 per share, or 8.86%, to close at $198.10 per share on May 8, 2020.

More recently, ICU Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vivek Jain sold $3.06 million of shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Jain disposed of 15,000 shares at an average price of $203.87 on June 1, according to the filing. The transaction reduced Jain’s directly owned shares by 18% to 66,211 shares, notably ICU dropped 8.4% in the past month.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:56pCPS Announces $202.3 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization
GL
01:55pLivindi Announces Livindi Logistics to help Facilities Quickly Implement Virtual Visitation, Telehealth and Monitoring
BU
01:55pINNOVATION DEPARTMENT : Raises $3.7 Million to Accelerate DTC Brand Technology Platform
BU
01:54pPTN : Pro Travel Network Inc., has sold Host Travel Agency assets amid change in company direction
AQ
01:53pIndustry Leaders Blockstack and Algorand to Jointly Adopt Clarity Smart Contract Language
PR
01:51pCOVID-19 Impacts Demand- Industrial Wearable Devices Market 2020-2024 | Augmented Growth of IoT to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:51pTwin Rivers Advances Non-Fluorinated Packaging Papers with Acadia EcoBarrier® Reformulation
BU
01:50pMANGALAM TIMBER PRODUCTS : U.S. to probe if plywood imports from Vietnam circumvent duties on Chinese goods
RE
01:50pAmeriVet's Mercedes Elias Appointed to NYC Veterans Advisory Board
PR
01:46pCOVID-19 Impacts Demand - Smart Stadium Market 2020-2024 | Improved Operational Efficiency to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
5BAYER AG : BAYER AG : UBS remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group