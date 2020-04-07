ICV Partners Announces Investment in Mintz Group

NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICV Partners, LLC, a leading investment firm focused on lower middle market companies, announced today it has made a significant investment in Mintz Group, a global leader in investigative and enterprise risk management services. ICV acquired an equity stake from funds managed by WestView Capital Partners, as well as from Mintz Group management.

Founded by Jim Mintz in 1994 and headquartered in New York, Mintz Group conducts investigations and background checks for its clients before they form new relationships, during disputes, and after allegations. Mintz Group has developed an industry-leading reputation for pre-hire and pre-transaction background checking and investigation services that support complex litigation cases, private and public equity investment transactions, supply-chain and other cross-border diligence.

Mintz Group founder Jim Mintz said, "We are in the business of finding facts that help our clients mitigate risk. And this is certainly a time of unprecedented risk for many of our clients across the globe. This partnership will allow us to continue to expand the company's capabilities and service offerings to help clients grapple with increased risk -- today and tomorrow."

"ICV's investment in Mintz Group continues our track record of partnering with high-quality companies that help their clients avoid risks," ICV Managing Director Lloyd Metz said. "The Mintz Group team has built a world-renowned firm, and we are excited to help them grow and build scale in their various markets. We were able to close our investment during this unprecedented market volatility because of our confidence in the Mintz Group team and their franchise."

Mr. Mintz, said, "We are excited to partner with ICV in this next phase of the firm's growth. We are committed to realizing a dream to provide clients in every corner of the globe with the fact-gathering services they need as they face exposure to any regulatory, compliance or reputational risk. We have made many important improvements at the firm during our partnership with WestView, and I would like to thank them for all of their help and valuable advice." Mr. Mintz continued, "We believe that our global presence and years of experience will be increasingly valuable to our current and future clients as they look to understand the long tail risks in their businesses."

Chief Executive Officer Tim Whipple said, "In today's global economy, risk is pressing on the minds of board chairs, CEOs, general counsels, compliance officers, and talent managers. We have a compelling story to tell and know that we can help companies avoid and mitigate the increasing costs of reputational risk." Mr. Whipple continued, "The current pandemic crisis underlines the importance to business leaders everywhere of receiving risk-relevant, up-to-date information and insights about potential risks coming at them. This is what Mintz Group does, in every corner of the world."

Zeena Rao, Managing Director of ICV, added, "ICV has successfully invested in professional service partnerships very similar to Mintz Group. We understand the dynamics and aspirations of working with entrepreneur founders, their unique capabilities and laser focus on serving their clients. There are complementary firms in this industry, and we expect to make strategic acquisitions that broaden our reach and capabilities so Mintz can continue to provide best in class service to clients."

The Mintz investment is the latest in ICV's focus on leading, niche business services companies. Previous investments include Horizon Air Freight, Leading Response, Public Financial Management and Cargo Airport Services.

Covington & Burling served as legal counsel to ICV, and BDO provided accounting and tax diligence. Lazard and GLC Advisors served as financial advisors to Mintz Group and Latham & Watkins and Hogan Lovells provided legal counsel. BMO Sponsor Finance and Benefit Street Partners provided debt financing for the acquisition.

About Mintz Group

Founded in 1994, Mintz Group provides investigative and fact gathering services that range from enhanced background checks for senior executive hires, to due diligence on parties in proxy fights, to supporting complex litigation cases. Mintz Group investigators conduct thousands of matters each year, giving their clients the facts they need to make sound business decisions. Headquartered in New York City, Mintz Group has 15 offices across eight time zones: New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Miami, London, Toronto, Montreal, Sao Paolo, Dubai, Nairobi, Hong Kong, Beijing, Singapore and Mumbai. The Mintz team speaks more than 30 languages and has successfully conducted investigations in more than 100 countries. The Company leverages its global network of investigators to dig deeply to get the facts that will stand up in any court or boardroom. To learn more, please visit www.Mintzgroup.com.

About ICV Partners

Founded in 1998, ICV Partners is a leading private investment firm that supports management leaders of strong lower middle market companies in pursuing growth. Over its first four funds, the principals of ICV have crafted a strong track record of helping companies expand their footprint and improve performance over the long term and across a variety of industries. Additional information is available at www.icvpartners.com.

