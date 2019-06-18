ICX Association Presents P97 Networks with Best Mobile ICX Award for My Phillips 66® App

P97 and Phillips 66’s collaboration on the My Phillips 66 App gets recognized at the Elevate Awards during the 2019 ICX Summit.

P97 won the 2019 Best Mobile Interactive Customer Experience Award for their work on the My Phillips 66 App. Every year, through a distinguished panel of judges, the Interactive Customer Experience Association (ICX) recognizes technology suppliers and brands that are changing the face of the customer experience at its annual Elevate Awards ceremony at the ICX Summit.

The year’s Best Mobile ICX award went to P97 for enabling mobile payments and customer engagement during the daily journey, including the user experiences which are changing the way drivers fuel up at the pumps.

Don Frieden, President and CEO of P97 Networks, was humbled by the recognition of the ICX Best Mobile Award.

“We are honored our work with Phillips 66 for the My Phillips 66 App has caught the attention of the ICX Association for the Best Mobile Award,” Frieden said. “The outstanding collaboration between P97 and Phillips 66 is revolutionizing the customers’ daily journey at fuel pumps and inside the store.”

In a competitive fuel market, companies like Phillips 66 are leveraging mobile technology to compete in the on-demand convenience-driven economy by providing consumers with new and frictionless ways to pay and save money. In this new era of customer experiences, Phillips 66 has recognized that consumer expectations are driving business innovation. Jim Macari, Director, Emerging Payments and Loyalty at Phillips 66, touched on the noticeable increase in success due to their implementation of the My Phillips 66 App by P97.

“One of the greatest benefits that Phillips 66 and our branded customers receive from the My Phillips 66 App is an increase in consumer loyalty,” Macari said. “Through mobile app promotion and omni-channel marketing programs, we’ve seen an increase in consumers’ purchase frequency at our branded stations.”

