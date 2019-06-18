ICX Association Presents P97 Networks with Best Mobile ICX Award for My Phillips 66® App

P97 won the 2019 Best Mobile Interactive Customer Experience Award for
their work on the My Phillips 66 App. Every year, through a
distinguished panel of judges, the Interactive Customer Experience
Association (ICX) recognizes technology suppliers and brands that are
changing the face of the customer experience at its annual Elevate
Awards ceremony at the ICX Summit.
The year’s Best Mobile ICX award went to P97 for enabling mobile
payments and customer engagement during the daily journey, including the
user experiences which are changing the way drivers fuel up at the pumps.
Don Frieden, President and CEO of P97 Networks, was humbled by the
recognition of the ICX Best Mobile Award.
“We are honored our work with Phillips 66 for the My Phillips 66 App has
caught the attention of the ICX Association for the Best Mobile Award,”
Frieden said. “The outstanding collaboration between P97 and Phillips 66
is revolutionizing the customers’ daily journey at fuel pumps and inside
the store.”
In a competitive fuel market, companies like Phillips 66 are leveraging
mobile technology to compete in the on-demand convenience-driven economy
by providing consumers with new and frictionless ways to pay
and save money. In this new era of customer experiences, Phillips 66 has
recognized that consumer expectations are driving business innovation.
Jim Macari, Director, Emerging Payments and Loyalty at Phillips 66,
touched on the noticeable increase in success due to their
implementation of the My Phillips 66 App by P97.
“One of the greatest benefits that Phillips 66 and our branded customers
receive from the My Phillips 66 App is an increase in consumer loyalty,”
Macari said. “Through mobile app promotion and omni-channel marketing
programs, we’ve seen an increase in consumers’ purchase frequency at our
branded stations.”
About P97
P97
Networks provides secure, cloud-based mobile commerce, in-vehicle
payments, and digital marketing solutions for the convenience retail,
fuel, and vehicle manufacturing industries under the brand name
PetroZone®. P97’s mCommerce solutions enhance the ability to attract and
retain customers by securely connecting millions of individual mobile
phones and connected cars with merchants using identity,
geolocation-based software that creates a unique mobile consumer
experience. For more information, follow us on Twitter @p97networks or
visit www.p97.com.
About U.S. Marketing at Phillips 66®, 76® and Conoco®
Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company.
With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and
Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and
markets fuels and products globally. Headquartered in Houston, the
company has 14,300 employees committed to safety and operating
excellence. Using a network of branded marketers and dealers operating
approximately 7,500 outlets, its U.S. Marketing business supplies TOP
TIER® Detergent Gasolines under the Phillips 66®, 76® and Conoco®
brands. For more information, visit http://www.phillips66.com/ or
follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005256/en/